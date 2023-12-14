A24 will produce Death Stranding movie and fans are hyped

The live action adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s hit game Death Stranding will now be produced by the top indie studio A24. The official news has now been teased to fans and they are hyped about the collaboration between the two. Here’s the full story.

Death Stranding is one of the best video games out there and has created a benchmark for video game graphics and storytelling. Hideo Kojima, video game visionary and creator behind the game who also helms Kojima Productions had collaborated with Hollywood actors and directors to craft a cinematic experience for fans of his games.

However after the game was well-received by fans with the Director’s Cut offering more into its post-apocalyptic world, Kojima announced that a live-action adaptation of the game was in the works with Hammerstone Studios.

Since the video game creator now announced two of his upcoming projects, DS2 and OD, another major independent film studio A24 has joined hands to produce the Death Stranding movie. In a shocking turn of events, fans who thought Hammerstone would be at the helm of the film production, they are even more hyped with A24 involved with the project.

A24 makes it official to produce Death Stranding live action movie

Independent film studio A24 has now made it official on their website that they are partnering with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film on Hideo Kojima’s hit game Death Stranding.

While there wasn’t an announcement made on their social media page, a product listing of an A24 logo t-shirt on their website carries the studio’s logo, but with the trademark strands hung from the letters, similar to the game’s concept.

In the item description, the production house makes an official statement about their involvement with the upcoming movie project. Looking at the announcement, fans swiftly rushed to social media with excitement and turned in their thoughts with one saying, “This could really be a very cool movie.”

Another chimed in, “We will be seated.” A third user commented, “As long as they cast Norman Reedus.”

While both Kojima and A24 are yet to make an official announcement about the project, we’ll keep you updated with the latest developments right here at Dexerto.