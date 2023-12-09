If you’re wondering how to get your hands on Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite instantly broke its peak player count records as millions have surged to play the new mode.

Fortnite’s groundbreaking addition has brought what feels like a whole new game, compared to the typical Battle Royale mode. Instead, LEGO’s major collaboration lets players create their own worlds, allowing players to play either solo or with friends as they build, craft and survive.

One of the items that players have been having trouble finding and obtaining is the Blast Core which is needed to create a Metal Smelter, so here’s exactly how to get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite

To get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to enter a Lava Cave, whose entrances are found in desert biomes under heaps of rocks, and once inside just eliminate a Blaster mob who will drop them.

You may find it tricky to kill a Blaster mob and receive the Blast Core as each of the enemies will potentially explode if you don’t eliminate them in time.

We would therefore recommend you using a ranged weapon or quickly killing each mob with a close combat weapon and dodging out the way to make sure you don’t take any damage.

They can also be fairly hard to spot, but they look like a collection of dark stones, so if you are unsure just hit it with your weapon to make sure as it will then start moving.

When hunting for Blaster mobs in the caves, you would need to be careful not to set on fire. We would recommend making sure you have the right charms and food items before you enter to stop yourself from burning.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite . For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

