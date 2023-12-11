Wondering how to recruit Villagers in LEGO Fortnite? Well, our handy guide will soon have you adding these game-changing NPCs in no time.

LEGO Fortnite enables you to recruit Villagers and add them to your town. Not only do Villagers help make your game look more lively, but they also have a variety of uses. For example, the game’s NPCs can help with crafting, mining, cooking, and harvesting items.

This can drastically speed up your farming, which is important for making the best weapons and fortifications. So, if you want to recruit Villagers in LEGO Fortnite but don’t know how then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

How do you recruit Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Epic Games Recruiting Villagers in LEGO Fortnite is fairly simple.

Build a Village Square . You’ll need x10 Wood and x10 Granite to build it, which can be found in the spawn area.

. You’ll need x10 Wood and x10 Granite to build it, which can be found in the spawn area. Build a bed using x10 Wood.

Interact with characters that enter your Village and recruit them.

It’s important to note, that you’ll need a bed for each villager you wish to recruit. You’ll also need to meet each villager’s requirements before they stay with you, so be sure to check what they need to enable them to stay.

How to add more Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Your LEGO Fortnite Village will initially only be able to house just one Villager. To add more, you’ll need to increase your Village Capacity. This is done by leveling up your Village Square.

Players can recruit additional Villagers at levels 3, 5, 8, and 10. This will enable you to have a total of six Villagers in your base, so be sure to level up your Village Capacity and add your favorite characters.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about recruiting Villagers in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

