Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite is filled with content well worth exploring, including several animals that offer rewards under certain circumstances.

Fortnite’s LEGO collaboration went live on Thursday, December 7, introducing a new Minecraft-like game mode. Given the clear Minecraft influence, the mode’s most notable elements center around crafting, building, and survival mechanics.

As such, LEGO Fortnite encourages players to create their unique worlds and even invite their friends along for the ride.

But there’s much more going on than meets the eye. For example, several different types of animals roam around that may deserve a little attention.

Article continues after ad

Can players pet animals in LEGO Fortnite?

As noted by the popular Can You Pet the Dog Twitter account, yes, it is possible to pet wildlife in Fornite’s LEGO mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The official LEGO Fortnite page shared more insight, noting that players can interact with the following creatures: Chickens, Cows, and Sheep. Brutes, on the other hand, probably won’t take kindly to such behavior.

The ability to pet animals isn’t the only benefit that wildlife creatures provide in LEGO Fortnite. Petting the Cows, Chicken, and Sheep also rewards players with crafting materials, such as milk, eggs, and wool. (It is also worth noting that LEGO Fortnite’s animals may drop different loot if a player kills them instead.)

Article continues after ad

Notably, the ongoing LEGO collaboration constitutes one of three modes coming to Fortnite. A Rocket League-style racing experience will become available on Friday, December 8.

Article continues after ad

Finally, Fortnite Festival is a mode built by Harmonix, the development team behind Rock Band; it’s scheduled to go live on Saturday, December 9. The Weeknd will headline the mode’s accompanying Festival event.