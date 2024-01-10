Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming open-world mode details

Fortnite seemingly isn’t done adding new modes, with a leaker sharing info on an open-world game mode in the works.

Originally starting as “Save the World,” a co-op horde mode, before converting into a full-time battle royale, Fortnite‘s evolution has been quite the spectacle to experience.

The latest season, Chapter 5, Season 1, furthers the game’s continuous transformation with three new modes in the form of LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Rocket Racing. Each of the prior modes draws from some of gaming’s greatest hits and adds a new wrinkle to the Fortnite formula.

Article continues after ad

It seems like the journey doesn’t end there, with reports pointing towards Fortnite going open world.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite open-world mode in the works codenamed “Arnold”

As reported by Twitter/X user Egyptian_Leaker, Fortnite is rumored to be receiving an open-world game mode. Codenamed “Arnold,” it’ll see players navigating through various biomes, interacting with NPCs, and exploring dynamic POIs.

If true, much of what’s been in previous seasons would be present in this mode. The biomes would be standard areas like grasslands and deserts, the POIs would change over time, and friendly NPCs would sell items or offer help.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There would be three Acts to go through, each Act offering new activities and experiences, possibly indicating a narrative in this mode.

Initial reactions to this information were mixed, if not confused, with many questioning why Epic would field LEGO Fortnite and another open-world game mode at the same time. “Kinda dumb to have this and Lego Fortnite when they sound both the same,” one reply stated.

Article continues after ad

However, others countered this could be Epic’s attempt at a campaign mode. LEGO Fortnite covers the Minecraft itch, while this rumored mode could be a Fortnite story full of lore.

Article continues after ad

Egyptian_Leaker wrapped up the leaks by saying the game files point towards a release during this season, although it seems highly unlikely to happen. Stay tuned as more information comes to light on Project “Arnold.”