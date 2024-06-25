Fortnite Ship in a Bottle leak reveals powerful new Mythic item

Fortnite’s upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collab will introduce the “Ship in a Bottle” Mythic, and it’s looking pretty strong in leaked footage.

In the hours leading up to update 30.20, Fortnite dataminers uncovered nearly everything relating to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean crossover. The reveals included a look at cosmetics like Jack Sparrow’s skin, which was available momentarily before being pulled down, leaked POI changes, and even the event pass.

One of the more interesting leaks involved the “Ship in a Bottle” Mythic, as many players wondered how it would work.

Courtesy of X users AllyJax and boredcrow24, leaked footage shows the Mythic does as its name implies by summoning a giant ship to rain havoc on anything in its way.

Well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX added extra context to AllyJax’s leak with the following gameplay-related information.

Though it may be subject to change, players can expect the following of the Mythic:

Duration will be around one minute, with a max stack of one and players can exit the ship

50 damage to players, 5000 to builds, 150 to vehicles

Does continuous damage

The ship be damaged, although HYPEX isn’t 100% sure of this part

While many players who viewed the leaked footage were excited by what they saw, many also fear the wave of nerfs that may accompany the item.

“Can’t wait for it to be removed a day after release because of a specific community that shall not be named,” one player replied, sneakily referencing the competitive scene.

Others also commented on possible nerfs, a trend that’s been prevalent this season such as with the massive Nitro Splash changes per 30.20.

Another person shared their other pirate-related pipe dream: “A One Piece collab can so happen.”

Provided the timeline doesn’t change, the POTC collab will hit Fortnite on July 19, right after Epic Games’ summer break. As previously mentioned, players can expect POI changes, cosmetics galore, quests to complete, and returning items to use.