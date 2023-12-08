All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards

Looking to gain some handy rewards in the LEGO Fortnite battle pass? Well, here are all the LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests and rewards for you to claim from this unique collaboration.

LEGO Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, proving Fortnite can practically dabble in any genre and still come out on top. After all, who doesn’t want to take down the enemy as adorable LEGO characters or build epic structures using the LEGO many used growing up?

So, if you’re jumping into LEGO Fortnite and are looking to gain as many rewards as you can, then the mini pass is the section for you. Here are all the mini-pass quests and rewards for LEGO Fortnite, so you can come out on top.

All mini pass quests and rewards in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games There are plenty of quests to complete in LEGO Fortnite.

Currently, there are four mini-pass quests in LEGO Fortnite. If more are added to the game, we’ll be updating this article, so once you’ve completed those quests, be sure to come back soon for some new tasks.

Quest Reward Build a crafting bench in a Survival World One Level Up Create and play in a Sandbox World One Level Up Find and enter a cave in a Survival World One Level Up Get a village rating of 4 in a Survival World One Level Up

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about all the LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests and rewards. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

