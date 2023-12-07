How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite’s LEGO survival mode keeps the player on their toes by forcing them to stay well-fed and warm from the cold. Here are two ways to keep warm in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite allows players to jump into a world alone or with friends. The game allows players to build, craft and explore the environment around them as much or as little as they want.

LEGO Fortnite has outside foes, making surviving all the more relevant. Be on the lookout for spiders, wolves, and more roaming around in the open.

If all that wasn’t difficult enough to keep track of, LEGO Fortnite also forces the player to keep an eye on their warmth. Luckily, there are two ways to keep nice and toasty.

How to keep from getting cold in LEGO Fortnite

One of the first tutorial times in LEGO Fortnite is to construct a fire. This quest is given to the player by the cuddle team leader after spawning into the world.

Epic Games

A campfire is one of the ways to keep warm in Fortnite and can be created using Wood that the player has gathered. It takes 3 Wood to craft a campfire and does not require a crafting bench to build it.

Another way to avoid the cold is to build some sort of shelter. This can help shield the player from rain to help keep them warm in addition to the fire. A small starter shelter cost 6 Wood up front and 13 Wood by the time the shelter is complete.

Shelter and campfires are great ways to keep warm and avoid freezing to death in Fortnite. To learn more about LEGO Fortnite be sure to check out our full guide.

