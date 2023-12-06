LEGO Fortnite trailer reveals crafting, survival & much more coming to the game

The LEGO Fortnite mode is among the most anticipated to be added to the Epic Games title. The mode will primarily consist of Fortnite outfits with a LEGO theme, in addition to a plethora of other content. Crafting and survival elements of the game are now demonstrated in a new trailer.

Fortnite has gained significant recognition as a leading Battle Royale game and has maintained a consistent growth trajectory throughout its existence. Although Save the World and Creative failed to attract a significant number of players, the introduction of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), which offered more immersive islands, helped turn the tide.

Now Epic Games has unveiled three additional game modes that will be present within the Fortnite ecosystem, during the Chapter 5 live event. One such mode is LEGO Fortnite, a collaboration between the two companies that features a survival adventure game mode.

Now that the event’s hype has reached its peak, the official cinematic trailer for the game has been released, showcasing in all its splendor the crafting, survival, and building systems, among many others. Everything we saw in the LEGO Fortnite trailer is detailed below.

LEGO Fortnite trailer reveals crafting and survival features

Launching one day before the game mode’s release, the official cinematic video for LEGO Fortnite highlights the basic gameplay. To begin with, in the video, the Brite Bomber skin from Fortnite’s world managed to split away from the IO Guards and into the LEGO land.

Fortnite/LEGO Survival is one of the key aspects in LEGO Fortnite.

The player character, or “looper” in Fortnite lore, is then left to fend for oneself in terms of crafting resources, such as tools to farm materials or construct buildings, using items like pickaxes and hammers. With them, players can cultivate a variety of crops, including fruits, vegetables, and flowers, and even make friends with farm animals.

While the looper constructs a complete house in the style of Fortnite, with blocks falling into position precisely, the game mode’s building mechanics appear remarkable. There will be a crafting table, campfires for healing, and the ability to battle animals like wolves in different parts of the world.

Fortnite/LEGO Players will be able to craft weapons and visit a lava dungeon.

Further hinting at the game’s cooperative features, the trailer depicts a town and village that a group of players are constructing together. Loopers can also construct a Battle Bus that has a ramp, hot air balloons, and thrusters as the trailer progresses, allowing them to traverse the map.

Although the procedurally generated map appears enormous and magnificent, there is a lava dungeon where players can face a terrifying monster that is hell-bent on destroying your world. In-game, you can craft a wide variety of weapons, including bows and arrows, swords, pickaxes, axes, hammers, and more.

As the game mode is set to release on December 7, 2023 check out all of our coverage right here at Dexerto for more LEGO Fortnite-related guides:

