LEGO Fortnite players complain the map is just way too big

LEGO Fortnite players have voiced their frustration with the game having a massive map that’s hard to get around. Adding frustration vehicles and other teleportation remain unreliable

LEGO Fortnite continues to be a roaring success for Epic Games. The fully-fledged survival game was added to the Fortnite hub just a few weeks ago, and players have been out mining its depths (and knotroot). There’s a lot to get lost in out there as you build your dream LEGO mansion.

From desert and snow biomes, there are a lot of resources to find to help you make more and more advanced items that will help you on your travels. On top of that, you’ll be able to take on bigger and bigger challenges too.

The world is also procedurally generated, meaning that every time you start a new game, you will have a new landscape to discover and conquer. However, perhaps that’s also an issue – maybe the world is too big. That’s what some LEGO Fortnite players are saying, with many lamenting how long it takes to get around.

LEGO Fortnite’s world takes too long to traverse for some players

Epic Games, LEGO Walking around can take a long time.

In a highly upvoted Reddit post titled “The game is too large with no reliable form of transportation”, user Cryptikfox said the game’s world is too cumbersome to traverse.

They commented: “I love exploring the world, and would gladly waste my life away collecting resources, but the travel distances are absolutely brutal.”

“Some friends and I spent a while building up a world since the release but now our village is a 20 minute one-way commute to the frostlands. We got a bad seed with no real ideal locations close to all 3 biomes”

They also complained about the vehicles, which can become unreliable with glitching after a few uses. This was echoed by a second highly upvoted post titled, “Don’t build a vehicle expecting it to be useful.”

They explained: “Don’t waste hours of your life on a monorail that will break, don’t waste hours making a plane that can turn but the rockets clip out of the cage, don’t make my mistake if you want to actually get around the map fast.”

It seems vehicles are quite glitchy, or straight up broken in their current state, exacerbating the issue with the long travel distances. Here’s hoping their stability and more travel options come to the game world in the future.