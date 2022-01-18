What time are the FFXIV daily & weekly resets?

FFXIV Online has a daily and weekly reset system that you’ll need to keep an eye on, so here are the times and dates you’ll need to know to ensure you don’t get caught out.

Final Fantasy XIV Online is an ever-expanding universe filled to the brim with deadly dungeons teeming with fearsome foes just waiting to test your Warrior of Light.

As you progress through the endgame, you’ll likely be spending a lot of time plowing through the hordes in FFXIV Endwalker‘s all-new trials in search of Tomestones and other goodies. However, the latter are capped weekly, meaning you’ll need to know the exact time for the FFXIV weekly reset in order to maximize your scavenging.

Advertisement

So, here’s the exact time that the FFXIV daily and weekly resets occur in order to save you missing out on some sweet new gear.

Contents

FFXIV weekly reset: Day & time

The FFXIV weekly reset occurs on Tuesdays at 12AM PST / 3AM EST/ 8AM GMT / 9AM CEST.

Read More: How to get the Cape of Happiness in FFXIV

Following this, you’ll be able to start collecting Tomestones again, and weekly repeatable quests will become available.

All of the features below will reset:

Cap on Allagan Tomestones of revelation

Weekly repeatable quests

Tower at Paradigm’s Breach reward eligibility

Blue Mage/Masked Carnival Weekly Targets

PvP Weekly Performance

Challenge Log challenges

A new Wondrous Tails journal is available

Faux Hollows availability

Custom deliveries allowances/individual allowances

Doman Enclave Reconstruction Effort donations

Adventurer Squadron Priority mission

Fashion Report

FFXIV daily reset: Time

In addition to FFXIV’s weekly reset, there are two separate daily resets for the Beast Tribe fights and Duty Roulette, as well as Grand Company missions.

These occur at:

Beast Tribe & Duty Roulette : 7AM PST /10 AM EST / 3PM GMT / 4PM CEST every 24 hours. Includes: Beastmen quest allowances Duty Roulette daily bonuses Daily repeatable quests Frontline Duty Availability Housing Message

: 7AM PST /10 AM EST / 3PM GMT / 4PM CEST every 24 hours. Includes: Grand Company missions : 12PM PST /3PM EST / 8PM GMT / 9PM CEST every 24 hours. Includes: Adventurer Squadron training allowances Grand Company Supply/Provisioning missions

: 12PM PST /3PM EST / 8PM GMT / 9PM CEST every 24 hours. Includes:

So that’s everything you need to know about the daily and weekly FFXIV resets. Looking to become the greatest warrior Eorzea has ever seen? Be sure to check out our FFXIV guides:

Advertisement

The Tower of Zot dungeon guide | The Tower of Babil dungeon guide | Smileton dungeon guide | All FFXIV Expansions | Reaper Guide | Sage Guide | FFXIV Endwalker Giant Aetherlouse guide | FFXIV Endwalker Northern Herring guide | Berkanan Sap guide | Ovibos Milk guide | FFXIV Eureka guide | How to level up fast in FFXIV | How to access Final Fantasy XIV Online | How to get all hairstyles | Is Final Fantasy XIV free to play?