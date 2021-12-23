FFXIV Endwalker Reaper class guide: How to unlock, all actions & traits

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker has added a new DPS class, the Reaper. Here’s how to unlock the FFXIV Reaper, as well as how to make the most out of it.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker introduces several changes to its combat system, new Actions and Traits for your character, and even whole new Classes; Reaper and Sage.

The new Reaper class takes a new twist as a Melee DPS presenting several movement tools and efficient close combat techniques. Keep reading to learn more about this aggressive class, including how to become a Reaper and all of the available skills and traits.

Contents

FFXIV Endwalker: How to unlock Reaper

To unlock Reaper, you must start the following quest:

The Killer Instinct

Quest Giver : Flustered Attendant

: Flustered Attendant Requirement : Endwalker expansion purchased

: Endwalker expansion purchased Location : Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (13, 9)

: Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (13, 9) Level: 70

FFXIV Endwalker: Reaper class overview & basic tips

Since this class will start at level 70, you will have a basic understanding of the job from the very first moment. However, you should spend some time on Roulettes or other activities, and try to get comfortable with how the class develops in combat.

The Reaper is a Melee DPS class, and similarly to the Dragoon class, it has some positional skills and movement resources to help with repositioning if needed. This class hits really hard so you must keep your focus on building up the Soul Gauge with the following basic combos:

Slice – Waxing Slice – Infernal Slice

– Waxing Slice – Infernal Slice Spinning Scythe – Nightmare Slice (if you’re focusing on a group of enemies instead of a boss battle)

Keep in mind to use these combos in the appropriate situation, and once your Soul Gauge reaches 50 points, you can use either Blood Stalk or Grim Swathe depending on the number of enemies you’re facing. Doing this will grant you access to the Soul Reaver state.

When you’re in the Soul Reaver mode, the FFXIV Reaper will be able to use the positional skills Gibbet and Gallows, and the multi-attack Guillotine. Gibbet and Gallows will hit better from different specific angles, and it’s right then when Hell’s Ingress or Egress become useful to quickly move around. Last but not least, Guillotine is a multi-attack that works better with large groups of enemies.

On later levels, you will get even stronger offensive techniques and a new Shroud Gauge, but the principle is the same. The basic combos will still be the main buildup to unlocking the Soul Reaver mode, then those skills will accumulate Shrouds, allowing you to use the most powerful Reaper skills, like Communio or Void Reaping.

Once you’re out of Soul Reaver or Shroud attacks, you must go back to the basic combos, alternating with any support skill or mitigation when necessary.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Reaper class actions

Check out all of the available abilities for the FFXIV Reaper below.

Slice

Level: 1

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 300. Increases Soul Gauge by 10.

Waxing Slice

Level: 5

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Combo Move: After Slice

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 140. Increases Soul Gauge by 10.

Shadow of Death

Level: 10

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 300.

Harpe

Level: 15

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 300.

Hell’s Ingress

Level: 20

Cooldown: 20 Seconds (Shared with Hell’s Egress).

Effect: Quickly dash 15 yalms forward.

Hell’s Egress

Level: 20

Cooldown: 20 Seconds (Shared with Hell’s Ingress).

Effect: Quickly dash 15 yalms backward.

Spinning Scythe

Level: 25

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 140 to all nearby enemies. Increases Soul Gauge by 10.

Infernal Slice

Level: 30

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Combo Move: After Waxing Slice

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 140. Increases Soul Gauge by 10.

Whorl of Death

Level: 35

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 100 to all nearby enemies.

Arcane Crest

Level: 40

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Effect: Grants Arcane Crest to self, creating a barrier that nullifies damage totaling up to 10% of maximum HP.

Nightmare Scythe

Level: 45

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Combo Move: After Spinning Slice

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 120 to all nearby enemies. Increases Soul Gauge by 10.

Blood Stalk

Level: 50

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Summon your avatar to deliver an attack with a potency of 400.

Soul Gauge Cost: 50

Grim Swathe

Level: 55

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Summon your avatar to deliver an attack with a potency of 140 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Soul Gauge Cost: 50

Soul Slice

Level: 60

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 460. Increases Soul Gauge by 50.

Soul Scythe

Level: 65

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 180 to all nearby enemies. Increases Soul Gauge by 50.

Gibbet

Level: 70

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 400. 460 when executed from a target’s flank. Increases Shroud Gauge by 10

Gallows

Level: 70

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 400. 460 when executed from a target’s rear. Increases Shroud Gauge by 10

Guillotine

Level: 70

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 200 to all enemies in a cone before you. Increases Shroud Gauge by 10

Unveiled Gibbet

Level: 70

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Summon your avatar to deliver an attack with a potency of 400.

Soul Gauge Cost: 50

Unveiled Gallows

Level: 70

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Summon your avatar to deliver an attack with a potency of 400.

Soul Gauge Cost: 50

Arcane Circle

Level: 72

Cooldown: 120 Seconds

Effect: Increases damage dealt by self and nearby party members by 3%.

Regress

Level: 74

Cooldown: 10 Seconds

Effect: Move instantly to the Hellsgate left behind by you.

Gluttony

Level: 76

Cooldown: 60 Seconds

Effect: Summon your avatar to deal unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 500 for the first enemy, and 25% less for all remaining enemies.

Soul Gauge Cost: 50

Enshroud

Level: 80, obtained at the end of the Job quest “The Killing Art”.

Cooldown: 15 Seconds

Effect: Offer your flesh as a vessel to your avatar, gaining maximum stacks of Lemure Shroud.

Shroud Gauge Cost: 50

Void Reaping

Level: 80

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 460.

Lemure Shroud Cost: 1

Cross Reaping

Level: 80

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 460.

Lemure Shroud Cost: 1

Grim Reaping

Level: 80

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 200 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Lemure Shroud Cost: 1

Soulsow

Level: 82

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Grants Soulsow to self, changing the action to Harvest Moon.

Harvest Moon

Level: 82

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 600 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.

Lemure’s Slice

Level: 86

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 200.

Void Shroud Cost: 2

Lemure’s Scythe

Level: 86

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Delivers an attack with a potency of 100 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Void Shroud Cost: 2

Plentiful Harvest

Level: 88

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Delivers an attack to all enemies in a straight line before you with a potency of 520 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies.

Communio

Level: 90

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 1,000 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker – Reaper Class Traits

Check out all of the available traits for the FFXIV Reaper below.

Soul Gauge

Level: 50

Effect: Allows for Soul Gauge accumulation upon the landing of certain actions, or defeating enemies under the effect of Death’s Design.

Death Scythe Mastery

Level: 60

Effect:

Increases the potency of Slice to 300

Increases the potency of Waxing Slice to 140

Increases the potency of Shadow of Death to 300

Increases the potency of Harpe to 300

Increases the potency of Spinning Scythe to 140

Increases the potency of Infernal Slice to 140

Increases the potency of Whorl of Death to 100

Increases the potency of Nightmare Scythe to 120

Enhanced Avatar

Level: 70

Effect: Grants the effect of Soul Reaver upon successfully landing Blood Stalk or Grim Swathe.

Hellsgate

Level: 74

Effect: Upon executing Hell’s Ingress or Hell’s Egress, leave behind a Hellsgate and grant Threshold to self.

Read more: Dead Ends dungeon guide

Tempered Soul

Level: 78

Effect: Allows the accumulation of charges for consecutive uses of Soul Slice and Soul Scythe.

Shroud Gauge

Level: 80

Effect: Allows for Shroud Gauge accumulation upon the landing of Gibbet, Gallows, or Guillotine.

Enhanced Arcane Crest

Level: 84

Effect: Grants Crest of Time Returned to self and nearby party members, gradually restoring HP over time. This effect is only granted when the Crest of Time Borrowed barrier is completely absorbed.

Enhanced Shroud

Level: 86

Effect: Grants Void Shroud upon landing Void Reaping, Cross Reaping, or Grim Reaping.

Enhanced Arcane Circle

Level: 88

Effect:

Grants Circle of Sacrifice to you and nearby party members upon executing Arcane Circle, for 5 seconds.

When you or party members under this effect successfully land a weapon skill or cast a spell, you may gain a stack of Immortal Sacrifice, up to a maximum of 8, for 30 seconds.

Also grants Bloodsown Circle to self, allowing you to receive stacks of Immortal Sacrifice from party members under the effect of your Circle of Sacrifice, for 6 seconds.

This article was written by Santi Leguiza.

That’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Reaper. For more on Final Fantasy XIV, be sure to check out more of our content at Dexerto.

