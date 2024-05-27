Wuthering Waves: Daily and weekly reset time for all servers

Find out the daily and weekly reset time for all Wuthering Waves’ servers to know when you can expect materials and enemies to respawn.

Knowing the daily and weekly reset times in Wuthering Waves is a pretty huge deal when it comes to farming and completing quests. If you’re committed to sinking your time in this game, then it’s likely that you’ll find yourself running out of materials and enemies to farm during the day at one point.

When that happens, you’ll have to wait for the server to reset. This is basically when materials and enemies respawn back and when daily tasks will refresh, allowing you to earn Astrites.

To make things easier, we’ve compiled all the daily and weekly reset times for all servers in Wuthering Waves below.

Wuthering Waves daily reset time

kuro game Don’t forget to do all your dailies in Wuthering Waves before the server resets.

In Wuthering Waves, the daily reset occurs at 4 AM based on the game’s server time. Of course, this would be different depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the servers’ daily reset times in this table below:

Server Daily Reset Time Americas 3 AM PT / 5 AM CST Asia 5 AM JST / 5 AM KST Europe 11 AM BST / 12 PM CET HMT (HK, MO, TW) 4 AM HKT SEA 4 AM CIT / 1:30 AM IST

Wuthering Waves weekly reset time

The weekly reset time for Wuthering Waves is every Monday at 4 AM, following your regional server time. There’s no need to convert your timezone here, as once your local time hits 4 AM, your server region will automatically reset.

After the weekly reset, you’ll be able to track new weekly quests and even progress the battle pass. Make sure to check out your Guidebook from the Terminal menu to see all the quests you need to complete.

That sums up all you need to know about the daily and weekly reset times for Wuthering Waves. It’s worth noting that you can change your server in the game at any time, but your progress will not carry over. So, you’ll want to make sure to pick the one with the best ping for your location.