FFXIV Patch 7.0 early notes: New MSQ, jobs, areas, more

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail is coming to the live servers very on June 28, and with it, patch 7.0 will bring a tonne of new content to the MMO including a new main scenario questline, new jobs, new areas, and much more.

When does FFXIV Patch 7.0 go live?

Patch 7.0 for Final Fantasy XIV will go live on July 2nd, 2024 at 2 AM PT or 11 AM CET. Those who have purchased early access will be able to hop onto the servers on June 28, 2024, once maintenance finishes at 2 AM PT or 11 AM CET.

Maintenance may go on for longer, which can change the times at which players will be able to access Dawntrail. But at the earliest players should be able to hop on at the times mentioned above.

As with any major expansion, it’s likely that there’ll be a fair amount of queues beforehand, meaning that you’ll need to take some time to queue up before hopping in.

What’s coming in FFXIV Patch 7.0?

New Main Scenario Questline

Like other major expansions in Final Fantasy XIV, Patch 7.0 will bring the main scenario questline for Dawntrail. Players wanting to experience the new story for themselves will need to ensure they’ve completed all of the quests before it, up until the end of Patch 6.5.

New Jobs

Patch 7.0 is introducing the Viper and Pictomancer jobs to Final Fantasy XIV. It’s worth noting that you don’t need to be doing the Dawntrail story to pick these classes up, but you do need to own the Dawntrail expansion if you want to pick them up. You’ll be able to find Viper’s starting quest in Ul’Dah and Pictomancer’s in Old Gridania.

FFXIV Patch 7.0 early notes

Areas

New Cities and Areas

New cities and areas have been added.

Tuliyollal

Solution Nine

Urqopacha

Kozama’uka

Yak T’el

Shaaloani

Heritage Found

Square Enix

Endwalker Aether Currents

The number of aether currents in all Endwalker areas has been reduced.

Quests

Main Scenario Quests

New main scenario quests have been added.

Square Enix

Side Story Quests

New side story quests have been added. Bottled Fantasy



Role Quests

Role quests have been added.

Uncouth Customers The Narwhal Beckons (Tank) The Hunter and the Hunted (Melee DPS) To Steal a Steelhog (Ranged DPS) Power Forgotten (Magical DPS) In the Sting of Things (Healer)



Job Quests

Viper Enter the Viper

Pictomancer The Joy of Pictomancy



Wachumeqimeqi Deliveries

Wachumeqimeqi Deliveries have been added.

These are custom deliveries for crafters and gatherers.

Wrought in Wachumeqimeqi Your Friendly Neighborhood Metalworker (Blacksmith / Armorer / Goldsmith) Pameka, the Scrivener (Carpenter / Leatherworker / Weaver) Blame It on My Juice (Alchemist / Culinarian) Hands for Hire (Miner / Botanist) Fishmonger Blues (Fisher)



Hide Players Option

Players can now temporarily hide the display of nearby player characters when interacting with quest-related NPCs or objects.

Quest Objectives

Quest objectives that require following an NPC will now utilize visual indicators to help players avoid detection.

Players can now select icons in the Duty List to carry out quest objectives such as using emotes or opening the Crafting Log.

Tribal Quests

The categorization of certain allied society quests has been adjusted.

Tribal Quests >>> Allied Society Quests

Misc

Players may now adjust text auto-advance settings to apply only to voiced dialogue.

To help alleviate issues with misinputs when completing quest objectives that require entering phrases with the chat mode in Say, certain half-width and full-width characters will now be treated as the same character when typing.

Certain quest battles can no longer be undertaken using limited jobs.

Leves

New tradecraft and fieldcraft leves have been added.

Experience points rewarded when using a class at level 90 or above to complete a leve with a level requirement below 90 have been capped at 1,000.

FATEs

New FATEs have been added.

Players will receive bicolor gemstones upon completing FATEs in 7.0 areas. This currency can be exchanged with Gemstone Trader NPCs for various goods.

Furthermore, as you continue to complete FATEs in these new areas, Gemstone Traders will offer a wider selection of items.

Bicolor Gemstones

The maximum store of bicolor gemstones has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500.

Misc

The game client will now respond more quickly when opening the Shared FATE window or changing between categories.

Large-scale FATEs that take place at fixed locations will now also appear on the map like regular FATEs. The Head, the Tail, the Whole Damned Thing A Finale Most Formidable Devout Pilgrims vs. Daivadipa Omicron Recall: Killing Order



Treasure Hunts

The following additions and adjustments have been made to treasure maps:

Loboskin Treasure Maps and Br’aaxskin Treasure Maps have been added.

Rewards for Saigaskin Treasure Maps, Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps, and Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.

Allagan tomestones rewarded for completion of Saigaskin Treasure Maps, Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps, and Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have been changed from Allagan tomestones of causality and Allagan tomestones of comedy to Allagan tomestones of poetics.

The Excitatron 6000 and the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon will now be level synced, adjusting player levels to 90.

Grand and Free Companies

Additional items will now be accepted for supply and provisioning missions.

Viper and Pictomancer symbol options have been added to the Charge category of the Company Crest editor.

New craftable items have been added to the company workshop.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages:

New areas have been added.

New items have been added.

Maximum submersible rank has been increased from 115 to 120.

Housing

Ward Classification

Ward classifications have been adjusted for residential districts on certain Worlds.

All Worlds in the Dynamis Data Center / Phantom / Sagittarius / Alpha / Raiden

Wards 1-6: Free Companies

Wards 7-20: Free Companies or Private Buyers

Wards 21-24: Private Buyers

Ward 26-29: Free Companies or Private Buyers

Ward 30: Private Buyers

Changes will go into effect on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT) / 15:00 (GMT) / June 30, 2024 at 1:00 a.m. (AEST)

Estate Holder Rights

Players can now eject characters from their estate hall or garden, and bar characters from entering their property.

Estate Lottery

After entering the lottery for an estate, viewing the placard for a different plot before confirming the results of your entry will now remind you of the estate address of the plot you bid on.

Furnishing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added and new furnishings have been added.

Crafting facility furnishings can now be used by crafting classes up to level 90.

Misc

In accordance with the increased character level cap, level 100 striking dummies have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

New aquarium fish have been added.

A new seed for flowerpots has been added.

Manderville Golden Saucer

Prizes

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.

Triple Triad

The following additions have been made to Triple Triad:

New cards have been added.

New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

Players can now engage in Triple Triad matches in new areas.

Card numbers have been added to the item description of all Triple Triad cards.

Miscellaneous

Female Hrothgar

Players can now select female Hrothgar when creating a character.

Regardless of your progression in the main scenario, female Hrothgar will be selectable when creating new characters, editing your character’s appearance using Fantasia, or hiring a retainer.

Hairstyles

A winning entry from the FFXIV Hairstyle Design Contest is now available.

New hairstyles have been added.

Trust System

Krile has been added as a new avatar NPC. She will become available after progressing to a certain point in the main scenario.

In accordance with the increased character level cap, the level cap for avatar NPCs has also been increased. By progressing through the main scenario, avatar NPCs can reach a maximum level of 100.

New glamours will be unlocked for avatar NPCs that reach level 100.

The Dawntrail category has been added to Duty Support.

Wondrous Tails

Prizes available in exchange for Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation, Khloe’s Silver Certificate of Commendation, and Khloe’s Bronze Certificate of Commendation have been adjusted.

The following duties have been added as objectives for Wondrous Tails: The addition of these duties will not affect a Wondrous Tails in your possession prior to reaching level 100 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic. The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria Storm’s Crown (Extreme) Mount Ordeals (Extreme) The Voidcast Dais (Extreme) The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) Level 91-99 Dungeons Level 100 Dungeons

The following raids and alliance raids have been grouped together into raid series categories: The addition of these duties will not affect a Wondrous Tails in your possession prior to reaching level 100 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic. Completing any duty from a series will be counted toward objectives, granting a seal. All Eden Raids have been separated via their tier Alliance Raids are now based on the expansion they were released in



Sightseeing Log

Dawntrail entries have been added to the sightseeing log.

Skywatchers

Skywatcher NPCs in 6.0 and previous areas will also be able to offer weather forecasts for 7.0 areas. However, special requirements must be met for certain locations.

Island Sanctuary

When selecting the plus button on the Isleworks Agenda interface, players can now choose whether Set Agenda or Supply & Demand is the default window that opens. From the Islekeep’s Index, select Sanctuary Settings, then Default Agenda Settings under the Workshop tab.

The Sanctuary Gathering Log can now be opened via the Material Allocation window.

The Material Allocation window will now save sorting settings.

When selling materials in bulk via the enterprising exporter, the quantity set may now be saved for future transactions.

Battle System

Level Cap

The level cap for all Disciples of War and Magic has been raised to 100.

Viper and Pictomancer

The viper and pictomancer jobs have been added.

Viper and pictomancer’s arms are now available from the following deep dungeon vendors: South Shroud (X:25.0 Y:20.6) – E-Una-Kotor Ruby Sea (X:21.2 Y:9.3) – Confederate Custodian Mor Dhona (X:34.9 Y:19.0) – Synthesis Node



New Job Actions and Traits

Actions and traits have been adjusted.

Blue Magic Spellbook

The layout of the Blue Magic Spellbook interface has been adjusted.

Limit Break

Monks will no longer change position when executing Final Heaven.

Dragoons will no longer change position when executing Dragonsong Dive.

Status Effects

Certain status effects granted by class and job actions will now be removed when changing areas or entering an instanced duty.

Misc

The effects of certain monster and NPC actions have been adjusted.

The armoury bonus granted below level 90 has been increased from 50% to 100%.

In accordance with the increased level cap, New World and Preferred World character bonuses now apply to all jobs at level 89 or below.

In accordance with the increased level cap, players can now gain experience from level 90 dungeons, trials, and 6.x alliance raid dungeons.

Unreal trials have been temporarily disabled.

The weekly restriction on receiving Cracked Anthoclusters upon clearing Thaleia has been removed.

Enemies

New enemies have been added.

Dungeons

New dungeons have been added.

Trials

New trials have been added.

The Echo

Players will now receive the power of the Echo in the event all party members are incapacitated during the following trials: The Abyssal Fracture The Gilded Araya The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme)

The strength of the Echo granted in Pandæmonium: Anabaseios (Savage) has been increased.

Spire of Trial

The Spire of Trial, an expansion of Stone, Sky, Sea, has been added.

Elite Marks

New elite marks have been added.

Players can now hunt regular and elite marks in the new areas.

Tomestones

Allagan tomestones of aesthetics have been added.

All Causality, Astronomy and Comedy Tomestones can be exchanged for Allagan tomestones of Poetics.

Duty Finder

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Duty Finder: Category names and the duties listed within each have been reorganized. 6.x duties can now be undertaken using the Unrestricted Party option. When undertaking duties using the Unrestricted Party option, players can now elect to leave a duty even during combat.

New duties for Dawntrail have been added to Duty Roulette: Expert, Duty Roulette: Leveling, and Duty Roulette: Trials.

Duty Roulette: Level 50/60/70/80 Dungeons and Duty Roulette: Level 90 Dungeons have been combined into Duty Roulette: High-level Dungeons.

The type and number of Allagan tomestones received from each Duty Roulette category has been adjusted.

The requirements to register for Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids have been changed.

Raid Finder

The Raid Finder now only lists trials and duties introduced with Patch 7.0.

PvP

PvP actions for viper and pictomancer have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Wolves’ Den Pier: New items are available in exchange for Trophy Crystals. New items are available in exchange for Wolf Marks.

Series 5 will end and Series 6 will begin.

Season Eleven of Crystalline Conflict will end and a pre-season will begin.

Items

New items have been added.

New recipes have been added.

Facewear

Facewear, a new form of accessories for the head, separate from other equippable accessories, has been added.

The following fashion accessories have been converted into facewear: False Oval Spectacles False Shaded Spectacles False Classic Spectacles Rose-colored Spectacles



Fantasia

The item icons for phials of Fantasia and Retainer Fantasia will now include a marker to better distinguish them from one another.

Misc

Certain items can now be sold, desynthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions.

Grade 8 Dark Matter can be used to repair level 91 to 100 gear.

Viper and pictomancer have been added as required jobs for certain gear.

The layout of gear exchange menus has been unified.

Verdant Scepter and Warlock’s Buckler will no longer drop separately in the Aurum Vale, and instead drop together as Black Mage’s Verdant Arms (Level 47).

The time until actions may be used after consuming certain medicinal items has been reduced.

New Tomes of Regional Folklore have been added.

New items that can be used for aetherial reduction have been added.

Dyes

The following additions and adjustments have been made to dyes: Up to two dyes can now be used on a single piece of gear. Undo Color Selection and Redo Color Selection buttons have been added to the Item Dyeing window. After selecting a color, it can now be set as a favored dye. An option to preview preferred color schemes using favored dyes has been added. An option to preview a previously applied color scheme has been added. An option to invert colors selected as dye 1 and dye 2 has been added. A marker indicating no dyes have been applied to an item has been added. When previewing your character’s appearance while using a gamepad, players can now press R1 (RB) to switch between color categories.



Furnishing Dyes

The furnishing Sealing Wax & Letter Set is now dyeable.

Gender Restricted Items

The following items can now be equipped regardless of gender:

Faerie Tale Prince’s Circlet

Faerie Tale Prince’s Gloves

Faerie Tale Prince’s Boots

Faerie Tale Princess’s Dress

Faerie Tale Princess’s Long Skirt

Faerie Tale Prince’s Vest

Faerie Tale Prince’s Slops

Faerie Tale Princess’s Tiara

Faerie Tale Princess’s Gloves

Faerie Tale Princess’s Heels

Sundry Splendors

Sundry Splendors, a one-stop shop for gear and items purchased in exchange for Allagan tomestones and scrips, has been added to Old Sharlayan.

Tomestone gear exchange

The following adjustments have been made to gear exchanges for Allagan tomestones of astronomy, causality, and comedy: Gear that required the exchange of a base item and upgrade material can now be obtained directly in exchange for Allagan tomestones of poetics. The base items and upgrade materials for such gear can no longer be obtained from shops, dungeons, or retainer ventures. Players who possess the base item for such gear may upgrade them in exchange for 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics.



Calamity Salvagers

New items have been added to the inventory of Calamity salvagers.

New items are available from Calamity salvagers in exchange for Silver Chocobo Feathers.

A Realm Reborn Allied Societies

New items are available in exchange for societal currency from allied societies in 2.0 areas.

Manual Buffs

After using the following items to grant a boost to experience points earned from synthesis, a system message will now be displayed when their effect expires: Company-issue Engineering Manual Company-issue Survival Manual Company-issue Engineering Manual II Company-issue Survival Manual II Commercial Engineering Manual Commercial Survival Manual Revised Survival Manual Revised Engineering Manual



Disciple of Hand and Land Level Cap

The level cap for Disciples of the Hand and Land has been increased to level 100.

Disciple of Hand and Land Actions and Traits

New actions and traits have been added for Disciples of the Hand.

New actions and traits have been added for Disciples of the Land.

Crafters and Gatherers Scrip

Orange crafters’ scrip and orange gatherers’ scrip currencies have been added for Disciples of the Hand and Disciples of the Land that are level 100.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips: Purple Scrips will still be valid to use during Patch 7.0, with White and Yellow scrips being exchanged or removed.

The amount and type of crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips received from custom deliveries have been adjusted.

Collectibles

The amount and type of crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips received from custom deliveries have been adjusted. The experience points rewarded when delivering collectables will be standardized per item, the amount received no longer being reduced at lower levels. Experience points rewarded when using a class at level 90 or above to deliver collectables that are level 90 or below have been capped at 1,000.



Crafting Log

The categories under Special Recipes in the Crafting Log have been adjusted.

Miner and Botanist

The following miner and botanist actions can no longer be used when a gathering point is at maximum integrity: Miner Solid Reason Wise to the World Botanist Ageless Words Wise to the World

New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.

New items have been added to gathering points.

Gathering Window

The Gathering window will now display the integrity of a gathering point.

Fishing

New fishing holes have been added.

New teeming waters have been added.

The Bait & Tackle window will now also display swimbait, a new form of bait obtained using the level 91 fisher action Spareful Hand.

The Fish Guide will now indicate whether a fish requires Precision Hookset or Powerful Hookset to catch.

Following the increase in level cap, the following adjustments have been made to rewards obtained while ocean fishing: Level 1-49 Experience points Level 50-99 Experience points Purple Gatherers’ Scrips Level 100 Purple Gatherers’ Scrips Orange Gatherers’ Scrips (certain conditions must be met to obtain this reward)

Players will now receive a bonus to spiritbonding when landing a big fish or legendary fish.

GP

GP will no longer be reduced to 0 when players are incapacitated as a non-gathering class.

Spiritbonding

Spiritbond gained when gathering will now be based on gear’s equipping level rather than it’s item level.

Desynthesis

The following changes have been made to desynthesis: The level cap for desynthesis has been increased from 650 to 710. When using quick desynthesis, canceling will now close the window if all items have been desynthesized. After checking the “Desynthesize entire stack” box in the Desynthesis window, this option will remain checked even after desynthesizing unstackable or single items.



Mounts and Minions

New mounts have been added.

New minions have been added.

Chocobo Barding and Fashion Accessories

New chocobo barding has been added.

New fashion accessories have been added.

A number of features have been implemented following our first graphical update.

The following graphical details have been added: Improved movement of certain weapons, tools, and gear. Character tilting when turning on certain mounts. Certain environmental effects such as water splashing and smoke will now appear darker in the shadow of nearby objects. Wavering distortion effect when underwater. Subtle eye movements for player characters and certain NPCs.

As part of our first graphical update, the following details have been improved: Character hair and face textures. The appearance of skin on player characters, animals, monsters, etc. The appearance of hair on player characters, animals, monsters, etc. Subtle hair movements. The appearance of lenses in glasses and other glass objects. The appearance of metallic material on certain gear. The appearance of characters and objects that are wet. The appearance of fog. The appearance of water and waves. The appearance of textures of distant terrain when riding a mount. Soft shadows (PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X, Windows®, Mac). Shadows used in backgrounds and in certain cutscenes. Changes in lighting due to the passage of time.

The number of light sources used for shadows has been increased.

The following updates have been made to grass: Improved textures. Increased density. Color spotting. Motion from wind and character interactions

Movement from wind will appear more consistent at high frame rates.

Upscaling via AMD FSR 1.0 and Nvidia DLSS 2.0 has been added. (DLSS is only available on Windows®)

Anti-aliasing via TSCMAA has been added. (Windows®, Mac)

SSAO via GTAO has been added. (Windows®, Mac)

System

The following additions and adjustments have been made to character creation:

A new lighting option has been added to the aetherial background.

Character combat voice lines can now be sampled.

Class selection is now grouped by roles.

Fantasia

When editing character appearance by way of Fantasia, players will have 60 minutes of in-game playtime from the initial usage to re-edit their appearance as many times as they desire.

Market Board

A new market board has been added to Tuliyollal.

Retainers

The following additions and adjustments have been made to retainers:

Retainers can now be registered to the Tuliyollal market.

You may now create female Hrothgar retainers.

The retainer level cap has been raised to 100.

Retainers can now be assigned viper and pictomancer jobs.

Achievements and Titles

New achievements and titles have been added.

Map

The following adjustments have been made to maps:

On the map for Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks, the positions of the red arrows indicating area boundaries have been adjusted.

All maps will now display at high resolution quality.

With the addition of new areas, the world map has been updated.

Misc