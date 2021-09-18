Character customization is one of the larger aspects of any game, and while diving into Final Fantasy XIV Online, you’re going to want your hair to look the best it can get, and there’s some hairstyles that’ll get you looking extra fresh.

MMORPGs are still one of the most played genres of gaming throughout the world, and with the upcoming release of New World, players are still finding fun with other titles such as Final Fantasy and World of Warcraft.

One of the best aspects of these games is the ample amount of customization options present, allowing players to express their personalities with one another and get creative with how they look.

Hairstyles are one of the many ways you’ll be able to jazz up your players, and we’re going to run over all of them within Final Fantasy XIV and how you’ll be able to earn them.

Contents

How to get all hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV Online

As of writing, there’s currently 28 hairstyles for players to obtain within Final Fantasy XIV Online, and they all offer something unique for the player to wear while playing.

Below, we’re going to break down all the hairstyles within the game, along with where you’ll be able to locate each one. All of these hairstyles are also equippable for all classes within FFXIV Online, so there’ll be no problem switching them around for each character.

Hairstyle Where to find Both Ways Zadnor Lockbox Scanning for Style Located at the tower within Paradigm’s Breach Battle-ready Bobs Located at the tower within Paradigm’s Breach Early To Rise 5 Bozjan Gold/30 Bozjan Platnium at Delubrum Reginae Sharlayan Studies Located at Mog Station Wind Caller 150 Bozjan Clusters Saintly Style Located at Fete Present and will cost 1500 Skybuilder’s Scrips Controlled Chaos Located at Fete Present and will cost 1500 Skybuilder’s Scrips Modern Legend Located at Fete Present and will cost 1500 Skybuilder’s Scrips Great Lengths 30,000 MGP Lucian Locks FFXV collab Form And Function Happy Bunny lockbox Lexen-tails 50,000 MGP Strife Community event prize Styled For Hire 18,000 Wolf marks Gyr Albanian Plait Heaven-o-high Fashionably Feathered 18,000 Wolf marks Master & Commander Located at Mog Station Rainmaker 5000 MGP Samsonian Locks Located at the Palace of the Dead Scion Special Issue III Female Located at Mog Station Scion Special Issue II Male Located at Mog Station Pulse Located at Mog Station or FFXII collab Scion Special Issue Female Located at Mog Station Curls 9600 MGP Adventure 14 MGP Ponytails 8000 MGP Eternal Bonding Located at the ceremony of Eternal Bonding

Players are bound to find some of these along their journeys, and if you’re in the market for a specific one, then you may want to consult the list above and head over to that specific location!