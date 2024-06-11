Square Enix warns FFXIV players to clear out their inventory before Dawntrail launch

Square Enix and the Final Fantasy XIV devs have warned players in a blog post to clear out their inventory before the launch of Dawntrail later in the month.

Final Fantasy XIV will be launching its newest expansion Dawntrail at the start of the next month on July 2, with early access available on June 28. The new major update will provide a new storyline and quests, new locations, new raid zones, and even new jobs being added into the mix.

And with a new expansion comes plenty of new items and gear to discover — which is why it’s a fantastic idea to keep a clean and organized inventory before heading into it.

Square Enix also shared that same sentiment, warning Final Fantasy XIV players to clean out their inventory before Dawntrail drops later in the month.

A blog post put out by Square Enix contained several tips to ensure players are ready for the expansion, including things such as finishing the MSQ, leveling your other jobs, and testing the benchmark.

However, one of the most important pieces of advice the developers had was to ensure you clear out your inventory before the new expansion drops. This includes your Armory Chest, Inventory, Chocobo Saddlebag, Retainers, and much more, as you’ll want as much space as you possibly can.

Square recommended that any unwanted items could be sold for Gil so that you can be well prepared for the epic new items and hefty price tags associated with them.

Of course, it’s a good idea for any gatherers and crafters to hold onto materials so that you can instantly begin crafting the new recipes available in the DLC. This is especially true as it’ll be one of the best ways to make money in the next expansion.

Warriors of Light have just over two weeks to prepare, so make sure you spend that time wisely before we head into a new era of Final Fantasy XIV.

