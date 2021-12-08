FFXIV Endwalker Giant Aetherlouse guide: Locations & how to farm them

Final Fantasy XIV Online players will need to pick up some Giant Aetherlouse to complete tasks ahead of FFXIV Endwalker. Here’s everything you need to know to get some for yourself.

There’s a ton of content coming to FFXIV in the Endwalker expansion, including new regions to explore and items to collect. Fisherman’s Guild members will eventually be asked to collect Giant Aetherlouse (spelled ‘Giant Aetherlice’ in the Journal) which hang out near FFXIV’s Thavnair aether currents.

It’s not difficult to fish these critters, but there is a bit of know-how when it comes to finding where they spawn and making sure you have the most efficient bait to get them.

For people looking to farm Giant Aetherlouse in FFXIV, here’s everything you’ll need to quickly locate your objective and reap the rewards.

FFXIV Giant Aetherlouse: Locations

The hardest part about fishing for Giant Aetherlouse in Final Fantasy XIV is knowing where to find them in the first place. After that, it’s a streamlined process to ensure you get a proper haul every time.

Of course, you can’t access the necessary parts of the map without first buying into the FFXIV Endwalker expansion. Then, you’ll want to travel to Old Sharlayan, where it’s a quick trip to the crustacean’s watering hole.

From there:

Head West across The Outer Circuit Stop at the Upper Acrinthos banks (near Labyrnthos) Use the ‘Gold Salmon Roe’ to fish Lift your rod once you a single ‘!’

You’ll know you’re at the right spot if the text box reads ‘You cast your line at Unmoved Source Alpha.’

How to farm Giant Aetherlouse in FFXIV

For players looking to hoard Giant Aetherlouse, you’re going to want to keep a few things in mind.

Doing these things will make sure you can farm Giant Aetherlouse in FFXIV:

Look for single ‘!’ bites

If you’re fishing for more than 20 seconds, reset your rod

Cast ‘ Patience II’ to help catch better fish

to help catch better fish Use ‘ Surface Slap ’ to scare away common fish you want to avoid

’ to scare away common fish you want to avoid Stock up on Gold Salmon Roe bait (about 69p each) at the Stadium Merchant shop

That’s everything you’ll need to stock up on Giant Aetherlouse in FFXIV Endwalker to complete your quests or trade them among players.

