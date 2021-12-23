FFXIV Endwalker Sage class guide: How to unlock, all actions & traits

Looking to master FFXIV’s Sage job? Here’s how to unlock the new healing class, as well as some tips and tricks to bend their abilities to your will.
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker introduces several changes to its combat system, new Actions and Traits for your character, or even whole new Classes, Reaper and Sage.
The new Sage job reinvents the healer wheel and allows you to support your allies like never before. So here’s how to unlock Sage in FFXIV, as well as a rundown of their abilities and how to play them.
Contents
FFXIV Endwalker: How To Unlock Sage
To unlock Sage, you must start the following quest:
Advertisement
Sage’s Path
- Quest Giver: Sharlayan Maiden
- Requirement: Endwalker expansion purchased
- Location: Limsa Lominsa (9.4, 12.9)
- Level: 70
FFXIV Endwalker: Sage Class Overview & Basic Tips
Since this class will start at level 70, you will have a basic understanding of the job from the very first moment. However, you should spend some time on Roulettes or other activities, and try to get comfortable with how the class develops in combat.
First and foremost, you must understand that Healers have two different approaches in strategy, depending on how their skills work. While White Mage and Astrologian are pure Healing classes, Scholar and Sage are Barrier Healers, more focused on preventing damage while retaining DPS capabilities instead of merely healing the damage done to the party.
As a Sage, you want to protect your allies while also preventing or mitigating the incoming damage, only healing when it’s strictly necessary. To do that, the most important skill you need to learn about is Kardia. Kardia applies the Kardion effect to yourself and the ally you’re targeting. This effect will heal both of you every time you use an offensive skill, like Dosis.
Advertisement
The main healing tools you will have from the start are Diagnosis and Prognosis, the first being a targeted healing move and the latter providing a healing AoE. Combining Eukrasia with any of the three main skills will give you access to Eukrasian versions of Dosis, now inflicting damage over time, and Diagnosis and Prognosis now providing barriers. On top of this, you will have access to a few regenerative techniques, like Pepsis or Physis.
Last but not least, another helpful Sage tool comes in the form of the Addersgall class trait and the skills related to it, Druochole, Kerachole, Ixochole, and Taurochole. These skills will provide more potent healing resources that will spend Addersgall stacks, and on later levels, you will also gain access to the Addersting trait.
Advertisement
FFXIV Endwalker: Sage Actions
Dosis
Level: 1
MP Cost: 400
Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 300.
Cure Potency: 170
Diagnosis
Level: 2
MP Cost: 400
Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Restores target’s HP.
Cure Potency: 450
Kardia
Level: 4
Cooldown: 5 Seconds
Effect: Grants self the effect of Kardia and a selected party member or self the effect of Kardion, restoring HP after casting certain magic attacks.
Prognosis
Level: 10
MP Cost: 800
Casting Time: 2 Seconds
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.
Cure Potency: 300
Egeiro
Level: 12
MP Cost: 2,400
Casting Time: 8 Seconds
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Resurrects target to a weakened state.
Advertisement
Physis
Level: 20
Cooldown: 60 Seconds
Effect: Gradually restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.
Cure Potency: 100
Phlegma
Level: 26
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 400 for the first enemy, and 30% less for all remaining enemies.
Cure Potency: 170
Eukrasia
Level: 30
Cooldown: 1 Second
Effect: Augments certain offensive and healing magic actions.
Eukrasian Diagnosis
Level: 30
MP Cost: 900
Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds
Effect: Restores target’s HP.
Cure Potency: 300
Eukrasian Prognosis
Level: 30
MP Cost: 900
Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds
Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.
Cure Potency: 100
Eukrasian Dosis
Level: 30
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage over time.
Cure Potency: 170
Advertisement
Soteria
Level: 35
Cooldown: 90 Seconds
Effect: Increases the cure potency of Kardion effects granted by you by 50%.
Icarus
Level: 40
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Effect: Rush to a targeted enemy’s or party member’s location.
Druochole
Level: 45
Cooldown: 1 Second
Effect: Restores target’s HP.
Cure Potency: 600
Dyskrasia
Level: 46
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 160 to all nearby enemies.
Cure Potency: 170
Kerachole
Level: 50
Cooldown: 30 Seconds
Effect: Reduces damage taken by self and nearby party members by 10%.
Cure Potency: 100
Ixochole
Level: 52
Cooldown: 30 Seconds
Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.
Cure Potency: 400
Zoe
Level: 56
Cooldown: 90 Seconds
Effect: Increases healing magic potency of your next healing spell by 30%.
Pepsis
Level: 58
Cooldown: 30 Seconds
Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of nearby party members by removing Eukrasian Diagnosis and Eukrasian Prognosis effects granted by you.
Eukrasian Diagnosis Cure Potency: 450
Eukrasian Prognosis Cure Potency: 350
Physis II
Level: 60
Cooldown: 60 Seconds
Effect: Gradually restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.
Cure Potency: 130
Taurochole
Level: 62
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Effect: Restores own or target party member’s HP.
Cure Potency: 700
Toxikon
Level: 66
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 300 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.
Haima
Level: 70
Cooldown: 120 Seconds
Effect: Erects a magicked barrier around self or target party member that absorbs damage equivalent to a heal of 300 potency.
Dosis II
Level: 72
MP Cost: 400
Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 320.
Cure Potency: 170
Phlegma II
Level: 72
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage to the target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 490 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.
Cure Potency: 170
Eukrasian Dosis II
Level: 72
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage over time.
Cure Potency: 170
Rhizomata
Level: 74
Cooldown: 90 Seconds
Effect: Grants 1 stack of Addersgall.
Holos
Level: 76
Cooldown: 120 Seconds
Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.
Cure Potency: 300
Panhaima
Level: 80, obtained after completing the Job Quest “Life Ephemeral, Path Eternal ”
Cooldown: 120 Seconds
Effect: Erects a magicked barrier around self and all party members near you that absorbs damage equivalent to a heal of 200 potency.
Dosis III
Level: 82
MP Cost: 400
Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 330.
Cure Potency: 170
Phlegma III
Level: 82
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 510 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.
Cure Potency: 170
Eukrasian Dosis III
Level: 82
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage over time.
Cure Potency: 170
Dyskrasia II
Level: 82
MP Cost: 400
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 170 to all nearby enemies.
Cure Potency: 170
Toxikon II
Level: 82
Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds
Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 330 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.
Cure Potency: 170
Krasis
Level: 86
Cooldown: 60 Seconds
Effect: Increases HP recovery via healing actions for a party member of self by 20%.
Pneuma
Level: 90
MP Cost: 700
Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds
Cooldown: 120 Seconds
Effect:
- Deals unaspected damage to all enemies in a straight line before you with a potency of 330 for the first enemy, and 40% less for all remaining enemies.
Restores own HP and the HP of all party members within a radius of 20 yalms
Cure Potency: 600
- Restores HP to targets under the effect of Kardion granted by you
Cure Potency: 170
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Sage Class Traits
Maim and Mend
Level: 20
Effect: Increases base action damage and HP restoration by 10%.
Maim and Mend II
Level: 40
Effect: Increases base action damage and HP restoration by 30%.
Addersgall
Level: 45
Effect: Grants 1 stack of Addersgall automatically every twenty seconds.
Somanoutic Oath
Level: 54
Effect: Increases the potency of Dosis to 250, Phlegma to 330, and Eukrasian Dosis to 35.
Physis Mastery
Level: 60
Effect: Upgrades Physis to Physis II.
Somanoutic Oath II
Level: 64
Effect: Increases the potency of Dosis to 300, Phlegma to 400, and Eukrasian Dosis to 40.
Addersting
Level: 66
Effect: Grants 1 stack of Addersting when the barrier granted by Eukrasian Diagnosis is completely absorbed.
Offensive Magic Mastery
Level: 72
Effect: Upgrades Dosis to Dosis II, Phlegma to Phlegma II, and Eukrasian Dosis to Eukrasian Dosis II. Also increases the potency of Toxikon to 300.
Enhanced Kerachole
Level: 78
Effect: Adds an additional effect to Kerachole that grants healing over time.
Offensive Magic Mastery II
Level: 82
Effect: Upgrades Dosis II to Dosis III, Phlegma II to Phlegma III, Eukrasian Dosis II to Eukrasian Dosis III, Dyskrasia to Dyskrasia II, and Toxikon to Toxikon II.
Enhanced Healing Magic
Level: 85
Effect: Increases the healing potency of Diagnosis to 450 and Kardia to 170. Also increases the strength of barriers granted by Eukrasian Diagnosis to 180% the amount of HP restored, and Eukrasian Prognosis to 320% the amount of HP restored.
Enhanced Zoe
Level: 88
Effect: Reduces Zoe recast time to 90 seconds.
This article was written by Santi Leguiza.
So that’s how to master the Sage in FFXIV Endwalker! Looking to become the best Warrior of Light Eorzea has ever seen? Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy guides:
The Tower of Zot dungeon guide | The Tower of Babil dungeon guide | Smileton dungeon guide | All FFXIV Expansions | FFXIV Winter Event 2021 | FFXIV Endwalker Giant Aetherlouse guide | FFXIV Endwalker Northern Herring guide | FFXIV Eureka guide | How to level up fast in FFXIV | How to access Final Fantasy XIV Online | How to get all hairstyles | Is Final Fantasy XIV free to play?