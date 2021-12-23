FFXIV Endwalker Sage class guide: How to unlock, all actions & traits

Looking to master FFXIV’s Sage job? Here’s how to unlock the new healing class, as well as some tips and tricks to bend their abilities to your will.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker introduces several changes to its combat system, new Actions and Traits for your character, or even whole new Classes, Reaper and Sage.

The new Sage job reinvents the healer wheel and allows you to support your allies like never before. So here’s how to unlock Sage in FFXIV, as well as a rundown of their abilities and how to play them.

Contents

FFXIV Endwalker: How To Unlock Sage

To unlock Sage, you must start the following quest:

Advertisement

Sage’s Path

Quest Giver: Sharlayan Maiden

Requirement: Endwalker expansion purchased

Endwalker expansion purchased Location: Limsa Lominsa (9.4, 12.9)

Limsa Lominsa (9.4, 12.9) Level: 70

FFXIV Endwalker: Sage Class Overview & Basic Tips

Since this class will start at level 70, you will have a basic understanding of the job from the very first moment. However, you should spend some time on Roulettes or other activities, and try to get comfortable with how the class develops in combat.

First and foremost, you must understand that Healers have two different approaches in strategy, depending on how their skills work. While White Mage and Astrologian are pure Healing classes, Scholar and Sage are Barrier Healers, more focused on preventing damage while retaining DPS capabilities instead of merely healing the damage done to the party.

As a Sage, you want to protect your allies while also preventing or mitigating the incoming damage, only healing when it’s strictly necessary. To do that, the most important skill you need to learn about is Kardia. Kardia applies the Kardion effect to yourself and the ally you’re targeting. This effect will heal both of you every time you use an offensive skill, like Dosis.

Advertisement

The main healing tools you will have from the start are Diagnosis and Prognosis, the first being a targeted healing move and the latter providing a healing AoE. Combining Eukrasia with any of the three main skills will give you access to Eukrasian versions of Dosis, now inflicting damage over time, and Diagnosis and Prognosis now providing barriers. On top of this, you will have access to a few regenerative techniques, like Pepsis or Physis.

Last but not least, another helpful Sage tool comes in the form of the Addersgall class trait and the skills related to it, Druochole, Kerachole, Ixochole, and Taurochole. These skills will provide more potent healing resources that will spend Addersgall stacks, and on later levels, you will also gain access to the Addersting trait.

Advertisement

FFXIV Endwalker: Sage Actions

Dosis

Level: 1

MP Cost: 400

Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 300.

Cure Potency: 170

Diagnosis

Level: 2

MP Cost: 400

Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Restores target’s HP.

Cure Potency: 450

Kardia

Level: 4

Cooldown: 5 Seconds

Effect: Grants self the effect of Kardia and a selected party member or self the effect of Kardion, restoring HP after casting certain magic attacks.

Prognosis

Level: 10

MP Cost: 800

Casting Time: 2 Seconds

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.

Cure Potency: 300

Egeiro

Level: 12

MP Cost: 2,400

Casting Time: 8 Seconds

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Resurrects target to a weakened state.

Advertisement

Physis

Level: 20

Cooldown: 60 Seconds

Effect: Gradually restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.

Cure Potency: 100

Phlegma

Level: 26

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 400 for the first enemy, and 30% less for all remaining enemies.

Cure Potency: 170

Eukrasia

Level: 30

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Augments certain offensive and healing magic actions.

Eukrasian Diagnosis

Level: 30

MP Cost: 900

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Restores target’s HP.

Cure Potency: 300

Eukrasian Prognosis

Level: 30

MP Cost: 900

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.

Cure Potency: 100

Eukrasian Dosis

Level: 30

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage over time.

Cure Potency: 170

Advertisement

Soteria

Level: 35

Cooldown: 90 Seconds

Effect: Increases the cure potency of Kardion effects granted by you by 50%.

Icarus

Level: 40

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Effect: Rush to a targeted enemy’s or party member’s location.

Druochole

Level: 45

Cooldown: 1 Second

Effect: Restores target’s HP.

Cure Potency: 600

Dyskrasia

Level: 46

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 160 to all nearby enemies.

Cure Potency: 170

Kerachole

Level: 50

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Effect: Reduces damage taken by self and nearby party members by 10%.

Cure Potency: 100

Ixochole

Level: 52

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.

Cure Potency: 400

Zoe

Level: 56

Cooldown: 90 Seconds

Effect: Increases healing magic potency of your next healing spell by 30%.

Pepsis

Level: 58

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of nearby party members by removing Eukrasian Diagnosis and Eukrasian Prognosis effects granted by you.

Eukrasian Diagnosis Cure Potency: 450

Eukrasian Prognosis Cure Potency: 350

Physis II

Level: 60

Cooldown: 60 Seconds

Effect: Gradually restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.

Cure Potency: 130

Taurochole

Level: 62

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Effect: Restores own or target party member’s HP.

Cure Potency: 700

Toxikon

Level: 66

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 300 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.

Haima

Level: 70

Cooldown: 120 Seconds

Effect: Erects a magicked barrier around self or target party member that absorbs damage equivalent to a heal of 300 potency.

Dosis II

Level: 72

MP Cost: 400

Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 320.

Cure Potency: 170

Phlegma II

Level: 72

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to the target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 490 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.

Cure Potency: 170

Eukrasian Dosis II

Level: 72

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage over time.

Cure Potency: 170

Rhizomata

Level: 74

Cooldown: 90 Seconds

Effect: Grants 1 stack of Addersgall.

Holos

Level: 76

Cooldown: 120 Seconds

Effect: Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members.

Cure Potency: 300

Panhaima

Level: 80, obtained after completing the Job Quest “Life Ephemeral, Path Eternal ”

Cooldown: 120 Seconds

Effect: Erects a magicked barrier around self and all party members near you that absorbs damage equivalent to a heal of 200 potency.

Dosis III

Level: 82

MP Cost: 400

Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 330.

Cure Potency: 170

Phlegma III

Level: 82

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 510 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.

Cure Potency: 170

Eukrasian Dosis III

Level: 82

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage over time.

Cure Potency: 170

Dyskrasia II

Level: 82

MP Cost: 400

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 170 to all nearby enemies.

Cure Potency: 170

Toxikon II

Level: 82

Cooldown: 2.5 Seconds

Effect: Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 330 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.

Cure Potency: 170

Krasis

Level: 86

Cooldown: 60 Seconds

Effect: Increases HP recovery via healing actions for a party member of self by 20%.

Pneuma

Level: 90

MP Cost: 700

Casting Time: 1.5 Seconds

Cooldown: 120 Seconds

Effect:

Deals unaspected damage to all enemies in a straight line before you with a potency of 330 for the first enemy, and 40% less for all remaining enemies.

Restores own HP and the HP of all party members within a radius of 20 yalms

Cure Potency : 600

Restores own HP and the HP of all party members within a radius of 20 yalms : 600 Restores HP to targets under the effect of Kardion granted by you

Cure Potency: 170

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Sage Class Traits

Maim and Mend

Level: 20

Effect: Increases base action damage and HP restoration by 10%.

Maim and Mend II

Level: 40

Effect: Increases base action damage and HP restoration by 30%.

Addersgall

Level: 45

Effect: Grants 1 stack of Addersgall automatically every twenty seconds.

Somanoutic Oath

Level: 54

Effect: Increases the potency of Dosis to 250, Phlegma to 330, and Eukrasian Dosis to 35.

Physis Mastery

Level: 60

Effect: Upgrades Physis to Physis II.

Somanoutic Oath II

Level: 64

Effect: Increases the potency of Dosis to 300, Phlegma to 400, and Eukrasian Dosis to 40.

Addersting

Level: 66

Effect: Grants 1 stack of Addersting when the barrier granted by Eukrasian Diagnosis is completely absorbed.

Offensive Magic Mastery

Level: 72

Effect: Upgrades Dosis to Dosis II, Phlegma to Phlegma II, and Eukrasian Dosis to Eukrasian Dosis II. Also increases the potency of Toxikon to 300.

Enhanced Kerachole

Level: 78

Effect: Adds an additional effect to Kerachole that grants healing over time.

Offensive Magic Mastery II

Level: 82

Effect: Upgrades Dosis II to Dosis III, Phlegma II to Phlegma III, Eukrasian Dosis II to Eukrasian Dosis III, Dyskrasia to Dyskrasia II, and Toxikon to Toxikon II.

Enhanced Healing Magic

Level: 85

Effect: Increases the healing potency of Diagnosis to 450 and Kardia to 170. Also increases the strength of barriers granted by Eukrasian Diagnosis to 180% the amount of HP restored, and Eukrasian Prognosis to 320% the amount of HP restored.

Enhanced Zoe

Level: 88

Effect: Reduces Zoe recast time to 90 seconds.

This article was written by Santi Leguiza.

So that’s how to master the Sage in FFXIV Endwalker! Looking to become the best Warrior of Light Eorzea has ever seen? Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy guides:

The Tower of Zot dungeon guide | The Tower of Babil dungeon guide | Smileton dungeon guide | All FFXIV Expansions | FFXIV Winter Event 2021 | FFXIV Endwalker Giant Aetherlouse guide | FFXIV Endwalker Northern Herring guide | FFXIV Eureka guide | How to level up fast in FFXIV | How to access Final Fantasy XIV Online | How to get all hairstyles | Is Final Fantasy XIV free to play?