Wondering how to get the Cape of Happiness in FFXIV? Here’s a rundown of what you need to do to get one, as well as where to find the Cloth of Happiness reagent.

As Final Fantasy XIV Online players grind their way through their base class in order to pick up Jobs like Red Mage, Dancer, or Sage, the comparatively humble Disciplines of the Hand can often be forgotten.

Ranging from Alchemist to Carpenter, there’s a whole selection of crafting classes to choose from, but only one can create the highly coveted Cape of Happiness.

Looking to snag your own jolly cloak in Square Enix’s MMORPG? Here’s how to get the Cape of Happiness in FFXIV, all of the reagents you’ll need, and where to get the elusive Cloth of Happiness.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get the Cape of Happiness recipe in FFXIV

In order to craft your own snuggly blanket of all things cheerful, you’ll have to be able to make Level 90* items, as well as have access to the recipe.

Read More: Where to find Berkanan Sap in FFXIV

The recipe is contained in the Master Weaver IX tome, which can be purchased from several different merchants throughout Eorzea for 1,200 White Crafters’ Scrip:

Merchant Location Coordinates (X,Y) Anna The Firmament 14.2, 12.6 Diana The Firmament 9.7, 8.3 Sanana The Ruby Sea 28.3, 15.3 Scrip Exchange (Elumore) Eulmore 11.5, 10.8 Scrip Exchange (Gridania) Old Gridania 14.1, 9.1 Scrip Exchange (Idyllshire) Idyllshire 5.7, 7 Scrip Exchange (Limsa Lominsa) Lower Decks 6, 11.9 Scrip Exchange (Mor Dhona) Mor Dhona 22.4, 6.7 Scrip Exchange (Radz-at-Han) Radz-at-Han 11.6, 9.4 Scrip Exchange (Rhalgr’s Reach) Rhalgr’s Reach 9.9, 12.5 Scrip Exchange (The Crystarium) The Crystarium 9.8, 8.5 Scrip Exchange (Ul’dah) Steps of Thal 14.2, 10.8

How to craft the Cape of Happiness in FFXIV

Of course, you can’t make a good cape without cracking some heads. The four key components of the Cape are:

Cloth of Happiness (x1)

Ar-caean Velvet (x3)

Lightning Cluster (x3)

Wind Cluster (x3)

Where to find Cloth of Happiness

Of these four components, the Cloth of Happiness is the hardest one to find. It can only be acquired via the Excitatron 6000, the treasure dungeon that was added in Patch 9.05.

Advertisement

Read More: FFXIV players are using new dance poles in the weirdest possible ways

In order to access this carnival-themed area, you’ll need to find and open a whole lot of coffers obtained via kumbhiraskin treasure maps.

So that’s how to craft a Cape of Happiness in FFXIV, as well as obtain the Cloth of Happiness reagent. Looking to etch your Warrior of Light’s name into history? Be sure to check out our other guides:

The Tower of Zot dungeon guide | The Tower of Babil dungeon guide | Smileton dungeon guide | All FFXIV Expansions | Reaper Guide | Sage Guide | FFXIV Endwalker Giant Aetherlouse guide | FFXIV Endwalker Northern Herring guide | Berkanan Sap guide | Ovibos Milk guide | FFXIV Eureka guide | How to level up fast in FFXIV | How to access Final Fantasy XIV Online | How to get all hairstyles | Is Final Fantasy XIV free to play?