Wondering where to find Ovibos Milk in FFXIV Endwalker? Here’s everything you need to let your Culinarian dreams run wild.

While the desolate, mechanized plains of the Garlean Empire’s Garlemald may not be one of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker‘s most spectacular vistas, it’s home to a whole host of new items and reagents.

Once you’ve checked Northern Herring off the list for your Fisherman quests, and bought yourself enough Berkanan Sap to satisfy the Botanist’s guild, you may be looking to upgrade your Culinarian skills.

Key to doing so is yet another elusive ingredient: Ovibos Milk, so here’s where to find it in FFXIV Endwalker, and what you can make with it once you’ve obtained it.

Where to get Ovibos Milk in FFXIV

It turns out there are a few different methods of obtaining Ovibos Milk in FFXIV, but each of them requires a little bit of grinding. While transactions initially look simple, vendors don’t deal in Gil, making life a little more complex.

Ovibos Milk can be obtained in FFXIV by:

Selling two Bicolor Gemstones to: Zawawa (Garlemald, Camp Broken Glass, coordinates X:12.9 Y:30.0)

Gadfrid (Old Sharlayan, The Agora, coordinates X:12.8, Y:10.5)

Sajareen (Radz-at-Han, West Balshahn Bazaar, coordinates X:11.1, Y:10.2) Completing Levequests, but these two in particular (obtained in Old Sharlayan from Grigge): At Any Temperature (Level 82)

Bobbing for Compliments (Level 82)

They drop from killing Ovibos in Garlemald.

How to farm Ovibos Milk

If your Warrior of Light is set on developing their Culinarian skills, you’ll have to know how to farm this odd-tasting milk effectively.

FFXIV Endwalker Sage class guide

The first method is to hunt Ovibos in Garlemald, as they can drop milk when killed. While a high proportion of them can be found at the coordinates X:16.2, Y:28.0, they are also found roaming around at their leisure.

Additionally, you can always grind for some Bicolor Gemstones, which often drop as a result of winning FATEs in Endwalker zones. Be sure to grab some friends, though, as the more the merrier, and the faster you can complete each objective.

FFXIV: Ovibos Milk recipes & uses

For those interested in the culinary arts, you’ll be able to transform your Ovibos milk into a whole selection of tantalizing treats:

Recipe Level Amra Lassi 82 Garlean Cheese 84 Wine-dark Soup 84 Skyr 86 Yakow Moussaka 87 Sykon Bavarois 90 Rarefied Sykon Bavarois 90** Archon Burger 90** Beef Stroganoff 90** Pumpkin Potage 90** Peach Tart 90** Sykon Cookie 90** Thavnairian Chai 90**

So that’s how to get Ovibos Milk in FFXIV Endwalker and let your Culinarian fantasies become a reality! Looking to squash the darkness and save Eorzea? Be sure to check out our guides:

