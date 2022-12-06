FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: Start date, predictions & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms is set to be the penultimate promo of the Qatar 2022 celebrations in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms so far, including our predictions on who will feature.

We’re reaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup, and FIFA 23 players have been enjoying all of the content it’s brought to Ultimate Team so far. Each week has come with a new themed promo for FUT fans to tackle, from the returning Path to Glory event to the new World Cup Stories cards.

EA are showing signs of slowing down, however, and another new promo is on the way in the form of World Cup Phenoms.

Here’s everything we know so far about FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms, including when it will get underway and the players we expect to see.

Contents

Based on the schedule released by EA so far, World Cup Phenoms should get underway on Friday, December 9, 2022.

This new promo was named prior to the start of Qatar 2022, and with Team of the Tournament due to be the last event before the competition ends, this Friday is the only remaining date.

What are FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms cards?

EA SPORTS Jude Bellingham has been a key player in Qatar, will he appear in World Cup Phenoms?

World Cup Phenoms is largely expected to be based on the young players that have lit up Qatar 2022, showing their more experienced teammates how it’s done. Almost every World Cup has a host of breakout stars, and this year’s tournament has plenty of talent to choose from.

Those selected to feature in the team will receive a special card with heavily boosted stats, in the same vein as Future Stars from past Ultimate Team seasons.

The new cards are unlikely to be live items that can increase in rating as time goes on, but we’ll have to wait until the promo is officially revealed to know for sure.

FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms predictions

Youngsters have dominated the World Cup so far, with a number of starlets using football’s biggest stage to make a name for themselves. This means there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to handing out special cards for this next promo.

While we won’t know the exact squad for some time, here are our predictions for FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms:

Jude Bellingham (England)

(England) Gavi (Spain)

(Spain) Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

(Ghana) Jamal Musiala (Germany)

(Germany) Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)

(Ecuador) Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

(Portugal) Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

(Argentina) Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

(Croatia) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Garang Kuol (Australia)

(Australia) Rodrygo (Brazil)

That was all the details we have about FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms so far. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon EA officially reveal the promo.

