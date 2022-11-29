FIFA 23 World Cup Stories leaked: Van Dijk, Rashford, Sane, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23 World Cup Stories is the next promo to arrive as part of the Qatar 2022 celebrations in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know so far about FIFA 23 World Cup Stories, from the start date to the players that have leaked already.

FIFA 23 players have no shortage of content to get stuck into since the World Cup in Qatar kicked off. Every week has come with a new batch of promo players, with daily SBCs dropping in between.

As the World Cup Group Stages draw to a close, EA has yet another themed event up its sleeve called World Cup Stories, which is set to bring even more special cards to the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 World Cup Stories, from the start date to the players that have leaked so far.

Contents

Based on the schedule released by EA, the World Cup Stories promo is expected to go live in Ultimate Team on Friday, December 2, 2022. However, the devs are yet to officially confirm the date.

Known FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff shared the name of the event and matched it with a card design found the game’s website. It’s unclear at the moment if the new promo will last for one week or two.

FIFA 23 World Cup Stories leaks

So far, three players that are set to feature in the World Cup Stories promo have leaked. FUT Sheriff shared the cards on social media, but couldn’t verify if the stats listed were accurate.

Check out the leaked squad so far below:

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

What are FIFA 23 World Cup Stories cards?

Based on the players revealed so far, this promo appears to be focused on players who arrived in Qatar 2022 in under interesting circumstances. For example, Van Dijk taking part in his first international tournament at 31 years of age, and Leroy Sane making his World Cup debut after being left out in 2018.

Players selected will receive major stat upgrades from their base cards to make them extremely strong at this point of the game. It remains to be seen if there is any chance for them to receive further stat boots down the line, but we’ll have to wait until EA fully reveal the promo to know for sure.

That was everything we know so far about the FIFA 23 World Cup Stories promo, we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest details and announced players.

