EA FC 25 Track Stars promo: Everything we know so far

Leaks have revealed a new EA FC 25 promo titled ‘Track Stars,’ which is reportedly a renamed version of the classic Headliners event.

Promos have been coming thick and fast in this season’s Ultimate Team, with Road to the Knockouts getting the ball rolling before the likes of Total Rush and the Ballon d’Or Weekend began. Many of these have been new events, but the devs also like to bring back some fan favorites every once in a while.

Here’s everything we know about the EA FC 25 Track Stars promo so far.

When is EA FC 25 Track Stars?

The Track Stars promo will get underway on Friday, November 15, 2024, according to leaks. If true, it will go live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT, the same time that the Centurions event will come to an end and the cards will be removed from packs.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that nothing has been officially confirmed, so take this information with a pinch of salt until the announcement appears in-game.

Track Stars promo explained

Although we don’t have any official details on the EA FC 25 Track Stars promo, leaks have revealed that it’s a new version of Headliners, last seen in FIFA 22. Based on this information, we’ve got a pretty good idea of how the cards could work.

If the devs stick with the same format, Track Stars items will be handed out to players who have started well so far this season. But unlike other cards, these will be upgraded based on how the real-life player continues to perform.

In the past, the rule was that a Headliners player would always stay one rating higher than their highest TOTW card, which meant there was virtually no limit on how high they could go. This also kept them relevant for the entire year, meaning that many Headliners would still appear in meta teams at the end of the season depending on how many upgrades they got.

If Track Stars does turn out to be the revamped version of this fan-favorite event, then we could see upgrades that follow a similar format. The promo will also reportedly include Heroes, so it remains to be seen if they will also be eligible for upgrades.

With Centurions drawing to a close, we’ll likely get more details about Track Stars very soon. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, check out the best formations to run in Ultimate Team, as well as which players to upgrade in each Evolution.