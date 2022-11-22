FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker: All World Cup upgrades

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

The 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar, meaning FIFA 23 Path to Glory cards are due to receive their upgrades. We’ve put together a FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker so you can see who’s in line for an upgrade during the tournament.

With Qatar 2022 officially underway, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players are being showered with World Cup content. From the new FUT Heroes to find in packs, to World Cup Swaps offering huge rewards, there’s no shortage of content to get stuck into.

The marquee release, however, is Path to Glory cards, unique items that increase in rating depending on how the real-life tournament plays out. But with so many Path to Glory players on the market, it’s hard to know who is on course for an upgrade.

We’ve got you covered with a full FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker detailing all the latest upgrades:

FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory tracker

Player Nation Base Rating Reached Knockout Stages Round of 16 Win Quarter Final Win Semi Final Win Final Win Current Rating Bernardo Silva Portugal 90 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 90 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal 89 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Leon Goretzka Germany 89 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Christopher Nkunku France 89 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serbia 89 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Vinicius Jr. Brazil 88 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 88 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Alejandro Gomez Argentina 88 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Marcelo Brozovic Croatia 88 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Frenkie de Jong Netherlands 88 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Antoine Griezmann France 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Christian Pulisic USA 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Bruno Guimaraes Brazil 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Dani Carvajal Spain 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Jack Grealish England 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Kyle Walker England 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Hirving Lozano Mexico 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Yannick Carrasco Belgium 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Serge Gnabry Germany 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Steven Berguis Netherlands 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Palhinha Portugal 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Arkadiusz Milik Poland 87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Cristian Romero Argentina 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Sofiane Boufal Morocco 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Inaki Williams Ghana 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Junya Ito Japan 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Aaron Ramsey Wales 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Ronald Araujo Uruguay 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Cameroon 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Thomas Delaney Denmark 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Denis Zakaria Switzerland 86 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Bryan Oviedo Costa Rica 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Jonathan Osorio Canada 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Kim Min Jae Korea Republic 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Gonzalo Plata Ecuador 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Salem Al Dawsari Saudi Arabia 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Akram Afif Qatar 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Sardar Azmoun Iran 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Ellyes Skhiri Tunisia 85 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 85

How do FIFA 23 Path to Glory upgrades work?

A FIFA 23 Path to Glory card can receive upgrades depending on how the players depicted get on at the 2022 World Cup. For each new stage of the competition their nation reaches, their PTG item will be handed a new bonus.

Check out the full slate of FIFA 23 Path to Glory upgrades below:

Reach Round of 16: +1 upgrade

Reach Quarter Finals: +1 upgrade

Reach Semi-Finals: 5* week foot upgrade

Reach Final: 5* skill moves upgrade

Win the World Cup: +1 upgrade and three traits for the player

It’s also worth keeping in mind that players will earn a boost even if they don’t feature in any matches at the World Cup, upgrades depend purely on the nation’s performance.

We'll be keeping this FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker page up to date throughout Qatar 2022, so be sure to check back for the latest details.

