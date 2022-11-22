FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker: All World Cup upgrades

The 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar, meaning FIFA 23 Path to Glory cards are due to receive their upgrades. We’ve put together a FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker so you can see who’s in line for an upgrade during the tournament.
With Qatar 2022 officially underway, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players are being showered with World Cup content. From the new FUT Heroes to find in packs, to World Cup Swaps offering huge rewards, there’s no shortage of content to get stuck into.
The marquee release, however, is Path to Glory cards, unique items that increase in rating depending on how the real-life tournament plays out. But with so many Path to Glory players on the market, it’s hard to know who is on course for an upgrade.
We’ve got you covered with a full FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker detailing all the latest upgrades:
FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory tracker
|Player
|Nation
|Base Rating
|Reached Knockout Stages
|Round of 16 Win
|Quarter Final Win
|Semi Final Win
|Final Win
|Current Rating
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|90
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|90
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Senegal
|89
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|89
|Leon Goretzka
|Germany
|89
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|89
|Christopher Nkunku
|France
|89
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|89
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Serbia
|89
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|89
|Vinicius Jr.
|Brazil
|88
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|88
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Alejandro Gomez
|Argentina
|88
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Marcelo Brozovic
|Croatia
|88
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Frenkie de Jong
|Netherlands
|88
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Christian Pulisic
|USA
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Brazil
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Dani Carvajal
|Spain
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Jack Grealish
|England
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Kyle Walker
|England
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Hirving Lozano
|Mexico
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Yannick Carrasco
|Belgium
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Steven Berguis
|Netherlands
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Palhinha
|Portugal
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Arkadiusz Milik
|Poland
|87
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Cristian Romero
|Argentina
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Sofiane Boufal
|Morocco
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Inaki Williams
|Ghana
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Junya Ito
|Japan
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Aaron Ramsey
|Wales
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Ronald Araujo
|Uruguay
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
|Cameroon
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Thomas Delaney
|Denmark
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Denis Zakaria
|Switzerland
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Bryan Oviedo
|Costa Rica
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Jonathan Osorio
|Canada
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Kim Min Jae
|Korea Republic
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Gonzalo Plata
|Ecuador
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Salem Al Dawsari
|Saudi Arabia
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Akram Afif
|Qatar
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Sardar Azmoun
|Iran
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Ellyes Skhiri
|Tunisia
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
How do FIFA 23 Path to Glory upgrades work?
A FIFA 23 Path to Glory card can receive upgrades depending on how the players depicted get on at the 2022 World Cup. For each new stage of the competition their nation reaches, their PTG item will be handed a new bonus.
Check out the full slate of FIFA 23 Path to Glory upgrades below:
- Reach Round of 16: +1 upgrade
- Reach Quarter Finals: +1 upgrade
- Reach Semi-Finals: 5* week foot upgrade
- Reach Final: 5* skill moves upgrade
- Win the World Cup: +1 upgrade and three traits for the player
It’s also worth keeping in mind that players will earn a boost even if they don’t feature in any matches at the World Cup, upgrades depend purely on the nation’s performance.
We’ll be keeping this FIFA 23 Path to Glory tracker page up to date throughout Qatar 2022, so be sure to check back for the latest details. For more on FIFA 23, take a look at our other guides:
