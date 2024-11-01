EA FC 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

EA FC 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
If you’re looking to become a master of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, or the new RUSH mode in EA FC 25, you’ve come to the right place.
You can read our EA FC 25 review here, written by veteran player Nathan Warby. He gave it 4/5 stars this year and there’s lots of new features to try out, from a brand-new Team Management overhaul to the innovative 5-a-side RUSH feature.
One of our writers, Raissa Jerez, spoke to EA devs in an exclusive interview discussing RUSH and what inspired the developers to invest in this new way of playing.
After getting access to the game early, our team of experts have extensively tested each formation, tactic, and feature in all game modes. They have been playing ever since, updating our content to give readers the best possible tips as the meta shifts.
Ultimate Team guides
- Best formations & tactics
- Best players to upgrade with EVOs
- Best Playstyles
- Best Player Roles
- Ultimate Team rewards
- Best cheap players to sign
- Best starter teams
- How to complete Foundation SBCs
- Ultimate Team promo calendar 2024/25
- Walkout and boards: Pack animation guide
Career Mode guides
- Best young players
- Best formations & tactics
- How to scout like Brighton
- Teams with the best budgets
- Best teams to rebuild in Career Mode
RUSH guides
Clubs guides
- Best funny Club names
- Best Clubs player builds for all positions
- Best Clubs formations & tactics
- New stadiums and licenses
- Best kits
Our team of EA SPORTS FC experts
Our team of journalists have been playing – as well as reviewing – FIFA (now EA FC) titles for over a decade. Each of them has their favorite modes, too:
- Nathan Warby – Ultimate Team, RUSH
- Raissa Jerez – Career Mode
- David Purcell – Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Clubs
- Connor Bennett – Career Mode
- Ryan Lemay – Career Mode, Ultimate Team
- Kurt Perry – Clubs, Ultimate Team
They worked together on the planning, note taking, and writing to deliver our readers with the best possible tips since EA FC 25’s release date.
After getting access to the game early, our team of experts have extensively tested each formation, tactic, and feature in all game modes. They have been playing ever since, updating our content to give readers the best possible tips as the meta shifts.
For more EA FC 25 content, go to our news page here and follow FUTWatch on X/Twitter for social media updates.