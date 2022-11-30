FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament: Start date leak, predictions, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

According to a known leaker, a Team of the Tournament promo is set to close out FIFA 23‘s World Cup content. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament, from the start date to the players we expect to feature.

Qatar 2022 is well and truly underway, and FIFA 23 players are being treated to all manner of World Cup-themed content. Ultimate Team fans have had a number of promos to get stuck into, such as Path to Glory, and World Cup Swaps rewards to grind for.

There’s plenty more to look forward to on the calendar, and according to industry insider Tom Henderson, the Qatar 2022 festivities will end with FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament.

Here are all details about FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament that we know so far.

Contents

Tom Henderson revealed on Insider Gaming that the World Cup Team of the Tournament promo will get underway on Friday, December 16, 2022.

World Cup content in FIFA 23 is expected to end on the following Friday, so we expect that TOTT will only last for a single week.

What is FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament?

EA SPORTS

As the name suggests, World Cup TOTT is a squad of special cards based on the brightest stars from Qatar 2022. Only the players who reached the top of their game during the competition will be selected, and previous form won’t be taken into account.

Those lucky enough to be included will receive a new FUT card with heavily boosted stats based on how they performed throughout the tournament. Fans can expect these cards to be among the most expensive in the game when they hit the market.

FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament predictions

The World Cup is still in its early stages, so it’s hard to say exactly who will be selected for the TOTT. However, a few stars have made a strong start and will be favorites to show up during the promo.

Check out our predictions for the Team of the Tournament so far:

Kylian Mbappe (France / PSG)

(France / PSG) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands / PSV)

(Netherlands / PSV) Harry Maguire (England / Manchester United)

(England / Manchester United) Pedri (Spain / Barcelona)

(Spain / Barcelona) Enner Valencia (Ecuador / Fenerbahce)

(Ecuador / Fenerbahce) Richarlison (Brazil / Spurs)

(Brazil / Spurs) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal / Manchester United)

(Portugal / Manchester United) Christian Pulisic (USA / Chelsea)

(USA / Chelsea) Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands / Barcelona)

(Netherlands / Barcelona) Aaron Mooy (Australia / Celtic)

That’s everything we know so far about FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament. We’ll be sure to update this page with more details as the competition unfolds.

