All EA FC 25 Centurions Icons leaked: Beckham, Ribery, Foudy, more

EA FC 25 is bringing back yet another promo from Ultimate Team’s past, this time the popular Centurions event that appeared in both FIFA 23 and FC 24.

New promos have been arriving thick and fast in this season’s Ultimate Team, from Road to the Knockouts to Trailblazers. But the devs are showing no signs of slowing down, and leaks have revealed the next campaign set to hit the mode.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 25 Centurions promo, including the release date and all of the Icons reported to appear.

When is EA FC 25 Centurions promo?

The Centurions event is due to begin on Friday, November 8, 2024, according to reports from well-known leakers like ‘Fut Sheriff.’

Although not officially confirmed by EA themselves, this release date would line up with previous releases. New events all arrive on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT, and November 8 is when Trailblazers is currently due to end.

What is Centurions in EA FC?

When it first arrived in FIFA 23, Centurions focused on the players that have reached 100 milestones for their clubs, be it goals, assists, or appearances. Then, the FC 24 iteration threw Icons into the mix, celebrating those who had hit similar landmarks for their country too.

Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, EA FC 25 will follow a similar format, bringing a mix of current players and legends who have reached significant records at club or international level. There will also be Evolutions for you to boost the stats of your favorite card.

As always, we’re also expecting the usual array of SBCs and objectives to complete, allowing you to earn exclusive cards and packs.

All Centurions cards leaked so far

The full lineup of players set to feature in EA FC 25 Centurions are yet to be officially revealed, but Fut Sheriff has leaked all of the Icons and some gold players expected to be included:

Icons

Frank Ribery

Julie Foudy

Michael Laudrup

Edwin van der Sar

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Bastian Schweinsteiger

David Beckham

Pavel Nedved

Sol Campbell

Juan Sebastian Veron

Gianluca Zambrotta

Hernan Crespo

Regular players

Rodri (Manchester City)

It’s worth keeping in mind that nothing has been officially announced yet and this is all based on leaks, we’ll be sure to update this page with more details as soon as we know more.

