EA FC 25 Team of the Week: Release day & TOTW 1 predictions

EA FC 25 brings a new season of Ultimate Team, which means the return of the Team of the Week cards that have become a staple of the mode.

While EA SPORTS likes to mix things up every year with new special cards, from Heroes and Icons to regular promos, the TOTW items arrive like clockwork. These in-forms are awarded to the best real-life performers in a single game week, whether it’s domestic or international.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 25 Team of the Week, including when they arrive and our predictions for TOTW 1.

When does EA FC 25 Team of the Week release?

A new EA FC 25 TOTW arrives every Wednesday at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, as it has done in previous years.

It hasn’t been confirmed when the first squad will drop, but we expect it to be on Wednesday, September 18, to coincide with the release of the Web App. Although most players won’t access the game until September 20 at the earliest, the devs usually like to make sure a TOTW is active once the Transfer Market goes live.

EA SPORTS Lionel Messi is likely to appear in TOTW 1.

What are TOTW cards?

EA FC 25 Team of the Week cards are chosen by EA SPORTS based on how a player has performed in the previous round of fixtures. So, if a striker nets a hat trick to win his team the game, or a goalkeeper heroically saves a penalty, they might be chosen for the TOTW.

These unique in-form items, which can spotted by their black designs, are added to packs in place of a player’s regular card, and with upgrades to their stats.

Not only are these items perfect for upgrading your team with boosted cards, but they’re often requirements in SBCs that are released throughout the year. So, make sure to save any that you pack, as they could save you time and coins in the long run.

EA FC 25 TOTW 1 predictions

Player Position Team Lionel Messi RW Inter Miami Harry Kane ST Bayern Munich Lamin Yamal RW Barcelona Georgita Stanway CDM Bayern Munich Karim Adeyemi LM Borussia Dortmund Moussa Diaby RM Al Ittihad Gabriel CB Arsenal Ollie Watkins ST Aston Villa Denis Zakaria CDM Monaco Theo Hernandez LB AC Milan Robert Sanchez GK Chelsea Jesus Navas RB Sevilla Puado ST Espanyol Troy Parrott ST AZ Gift Monday ST Tenerife Thilo Kehrer CB Monaco Abdulkerim Bardakci CB Galatasaray

EA FC 25 TOTW 1 could be a stacked week to kick off the new Ultimate Team season, as Lionel Messi is a shoo-in to get an in-form. The Argentine superstar returned to MLS action with two goals in four minutes, helping Inter Miami to a 3-1 win in the process.

Lamine Yamal is also expected to make the cut at the first possible attempt, as the Barcelona starlet scored twice against Girona. Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga, Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Georgia Stanway both helped their team score six times, with four and two-goal involvements respectively.

We’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the latest TOTW squads, so make sure you keep an eye on EA FC 25’s highest-rated players every weekend to see how they get on. If one of the fastest players or someone with five-star skills is included, their cards could completely break the meta.