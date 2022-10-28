When does FIFA 23 World Cup mode start? Full FUT schedule leaked

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The 2023 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and a leak revealed FIFA 23’s World Cup content schedule. Here’s everything we know so far, from the leaked start date to what to expect.

EA has delivered a lot of FIFA 23 promo content so far. Out of Position launches on October 28, dishing out cards in brand new positions, and Rulebreakers found plenty of success during its two-week run.

The Ones to Watch and Road to the Knockouts promos have had FIFA players glued to their screens, watching games and hoping for potential upgrades. The developers already accidentally allowed players to access World Cup mode, and more leaks revealed a full schedule for the promo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 World Cup mode schedule.

EA SPORTS The FIFA 23 World Cup mode is rumored to begin on November 9.

FIFA 14 offered the ultimate World Cup experience, releasing a separate video game. FIFA 18’s World Cup mode was a hit, featuring ICONs, Squad Building Challenges, and dynamic player items.

Now, FIFA leaker FUT23News revealed FUT World Cup dates so those playing in the latest game can look forward to it. The event begins on November 9, 2022, with the World Cup mode launching.

When does the FIFA 23 World Cup mode start?

What to expect: Schedule leaked

We don’t know much about FIFA 23’s iteration besides names and dates of potential events.

FUT23 news leaked the following schedule, including Path to Glory and Road to the World Cup:

World Cup mode – November 9

Path to Glory – November 11

Road to World Cup – November 25

World Cup Stories – December 2

FUT World Cup promo (unconfirmed name) – December 9

In the FIFA 18 World Cup mode, there was no transfer market, meaning all players and stadiums were untradeable. All player cards were dynamic, so ratings increased on good performances, and chemistry changed to nationalities and continents.

We will provide more information when we learn more details about the upcoming game mode.