EA FC 25 promo calendar: All upcoming events
The EA FC 25 season officially kicks off on September 20 and fans can look forward to regular promos that deliver new special cards.
Ultimate Team is all about putting together your dream squad full of the world’s best players, but regular Gold cards can only take you so far. Luckily, there are plenty of Heroes and Icons to take your team to the next level, as well as plenty of events to keep the grind going.
So, here’s our EA FC 25 promo calendar, breaking down every event we’re expecting to see and when they could arrive.
FC 25 promo calendar
|Promo / Card Name
|EA FC 24 start date
|Expected EA FC 25 start date
|Confirmed
|Team of the Week
|Weekly
|Weekly
|Yes
|Total Rush
|N/A
|September 27
|Leaked
|Road to the Knockouts
|September 29, 2023
|October 11, 2024
|Leaked
|Centurions
|October 27, 2023
|October 25, 2024
|No
|Triple Threat
|November 10, 2023
|November 8, 2024
|No
|FC Pro Live
|November 17, 2023
|November 15, 2024
|No
|Thunderstruck
|November 24, 2023
|November 22, 2024
|No
|Radioactive
|December 1, 2023
|November 29, 2024
|No
|Dynasties
|December 8, 2023
|December 6, 2024
|No
|Team of the Group Stage
|December 15, 2023
|December 13, 2024
|No
|Winter Wildcard
|December 22, 2023
|December 20, 2024
|No
|Fire Versus Ice
|January 5, 2024
|January 3, 2025
|No
|Team of the Year
|January 19, 2024
|January 17, 2025
|No
|Road to the Final
|February 2, 2024
|January 31, 2025
|No
|Future Stars
|February 9, 2024
|February 7, 2025
|No
|Fantasy FUT
|March 1, 2024
|February 28, 2025
|No
|Showdown Series
|March 8, 2024
|March 7, 2025
|No
|Ultimate Birthday
|March 15, 2024
|March 14, 2025
|No
|Golazo
|March 29, 2024
|March 28, 2025
|No
|TOTS Warm Up Series
|April 12, 2024
|April 11, 2025
|No
|Team of the Season
|April 26, 2024
|April 25, 2025
|No
|FUTTIES
|July 19, 2024
|July 18, 2025
|No
|Pre-Season
|August 30, 2024
|August 29, 2025
|No
Although EA never released the promo schedule to the community, there are certain events that they bring back every year without fail, such as Team of the Season and Future Stars. We expect these to return in EA FC 25 once again.
The devs also like to throw new special card campaigns into the mix as well, but these won’t be announced until a day or two before they are due to begin, so they’re almost impossible to predict ahead of time.
EA FC 24 also saw the debut of a number of well-received promos, such as Thunderstruck and Golazo, so these could also return for a second year.
However, it’s worth keeping in mind that this calendar is a prediction based on last year and the events we know are popular with the community. There’s every chance that they could shake up the formula this time by scrapping old special cards, adding new ones, or releasing them at different points of the season.
What is the first EA FC 25 promo?
The first promo of FC 25 is expected to be Total Rush, but this is based on leaks and hasn’t been officially confirmed. According to respected dataminers ‘ASY FUT’ and ‘Ciege_tv,’ this event will kick off on September 27, 2024, the same day as the game’s worldwide launch.
Little is known about Toal Rush at this point, but based on the name it could be tied to the new 5v5 Rush mode that’s coming to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. All we know, based on the leaks, is that Orlando City striker Luis Muriel will get one of the TR cards.
What are promos in EA FC 25?
Promos are special Ultimate Team events that bring special versions of different players that you can add to your team. Most of the time, these cards will be released into packs and replace that player’s regular card for the duration of the promo.
This means that as long as a player has a promo card in packs, you’ll be unable to get their Bronze, Silver, or Gold item, so you might see their price increase on the Transfer Market.
Each one also usually brings a selection of Squad Building Challenges and Objectives to complete, which reward you with valuable packs or special cards that can’t be obtained any other way. You can also expect themed Evolutions to upgrade your existing players.
When are new promos released in Ultimate Team?
New EA FC 25 promos are released on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. At this point, all of the new items are released into packs and the old cards are removed.
However, you should know that new events don’t arrive every single week. Some promos run for multiple weeks and have more than one team of players, and sometimes the devs like to leave a week free if they’re gearing up for a big campaign like TOTY.
New content also arrives in the middle of the promo as well, whether it’s a new handful of new cards added to packs or a fresh set of Objectives and SBCs. If you’re someone who likes to see and do everything, it’s worth logging in at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST every day to see what’s on offer.
We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the latest announcements and leaks, so be sure to check back here to find out what the next EA FC 25 promo will be.
