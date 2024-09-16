EA FC 25 promo calendar: All upcoming events

The EA FC 25 season officially kicks off on September 20 and fans can look forward to regular promos that deliver new special cards.

Ultimate Team is all about putting together your dream squad full of the world’s best players, but regular Gold cards can only take you so far. Luckily, there are plenty of Heroes and Icons to take your team to the next level, as well as plenty of events to keep the grind going.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s our EA FC 25 promo calendar, breaking down every event we’re expecting to see and when they could arrive.

FC 25 promo calendar

Promo / Card Name EA FC 24 start date Expected EA FC 25 start date Confirmed Team of the Week Weekly Weekly Yes Total Rush N/A September 27 Leaked Road to the Knockouts September 29, 2023 October 11, 2024 Leaked Centurions October 27, 2023 October 25, 2024 No Triple Threat November 10, 2023 November 8, 2024 No FC Pro Live November 17, 2023 November 15, 2024 No Thunderstruck November 24, 2023 November 22, 2024 No Radioactive December 1, 2023 November 29, 2024 No Dynasties December 8, 2023 December 6, 2024 No Team of the Group Stage December 15, 2023 December 13, 2024 No Winter Wildcard December 22, 2023 December 20, 2024 No Fire Versus Ice January 5, 2024 January 3, 2025 No Team of the Year January 19, 2024 January 17, 2025 No Road to the Final February 2, 2024 January 31, 2025 No Future Stars February 9, 2024 February 7, 2025 No Fantasy FUT March 1, 2024 February 28, 2025 No Showdown Series March 8, 2024 March 7, 2025 No Ultimate Birthday March 15, 2024 March 14, 2025 No Golazo March 29, 2024 March 28, 2025 No TOTS Warm Up Series April 12, 2024 April 11, 2025 No Team of the Season April 26, 2024 April 25, 2025 No FUTTIES July 19, 2024 July 18, 2025 No Pre-Season August 30, 2024 August 29, 2025 No

Although EA never released the promo schedule to the community, there are certain events that they bring back every year without fail, such as Team of the Season and Future Stars. We expect these to return in EA FC 25 once again.

The devs also like to throw new special card campaigns into the mix as well, but these won’t be announced until a day or two before they are due to begin, so they’re almost impossible to predict ahead of time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA FC 24 also saw the debut of a number of well-received promos, such as Thunderstruck and Golazo, so these could also return for a second year.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that this calendar is a prediction based on last year and the events we know are popular with the community. There’s every chance that they could shake up the formula this time by scrapping old special cards, adding new ones, or releasing them at different points of the season.

Article continues after ad

What is the first EA FC 25 promo?

The first promo of FC 25 is expected to be Total Rush, but this is based on leaks and hasn’t been officially confirmed. According to respected dataminers ‘ASY FUT’ and ‘Ciege_tv,’ this event will kick off on September 27, 2024, the same day as the game’s worldwide launch.

Little is known about Toal Rush at this point, but based on the name it could be tied to the new 5v5 Rush mode that’s coming to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. All we know, based on the leaks, is that Orlando City striker Luis Muriel will get one of the TR cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What are promos in EA FC 25?

Promos are special Ultimate Team events that bring special versions of different players that you can add to your team. Most of the time, these cards will be released into packs and replace that player’s regular card for the duration of the promo.

This means that as long as a player has a promo card in packs, you’ll be unable to get their Bronze, Silver, or Gold item, so you might see their price increase on the Transfer Market.

Article continues after ad

Each one also usually brings a selection of Squad Building Challenges and Objectives to complete, which reward you with valuable packs or special cards that can’t be obtained any other way. You can also expect themed Evolutions to upgrade your existing players.

EA SPORTS Team of the Season is one of the most popular Ultimate Team promos.

When are new promos released in Ultimate Team?

New EA FC 25 promos are released on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. At this point, all of the new items are released into packs and the old cards are removed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, you should know that new events don’t arrive every single week. Some promos run for multiple weeks and have more than one team of players, and sometimes the devs like to leave a week free if they’re gearing up for a big campaign like TOTY.

New content also arrives in the middle of the promo as well, whether it’s a new handful of new cards added to packs or a fresh set of Objectives and SBCs. If you’re someone who likes to see and do everything, it’s worth logging in at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST every day to see what’s on offer.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the latest announcements and leaks, so be sure to check back here to find out what the next EA FC 25 promo will be.

In the meantime, check out all the fastest players, 5-star skillers, and most improved cards you need to add to your squad.