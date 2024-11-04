Lamine Yamal just requested a new EA FC 25 PlayStyle in deleted post

Footballing star Lamine Yamal has asked EA SPORTS to give him a new PlayStyle+ in EA FC 25, but he was quick to delete his request.

In some form or another, the EA FC and FIFA series’ have had little details that make the virtual players feel like their real-world selves. Traits became a thing back in FIFA … and have stuck around since, evolving into things that affect Career Mode transfers, commentary lines, and more.

With the launch of EA FC 25, EA SPORTS upgraded things again with a host of new PlayStyle+ – mainly for goalkeepers – and changes to pre-existing ones. However, they don’t always make professional players happy as they believe their real-world skills aren’t reflected properly on the virtual pitch.

That now includes Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old has taken the footballing world by storm in the last year, but wants EA SPORTS to give him the Trivela PlayStyle+ following his outside-of-the-boot assist for a goal against Espanyol.

“Trivela+ when?” he said on Instagram, tagging EA SPORTS. However, Yamal deleted the post after just over an hour.

Plenty of fans have speculated that the Spaniard did so because of Barcelona’s partnership with Konami and eFootball – formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer. Obviously, that is unconfirmed but would make sense.

“Got to be careful with sponsors,” one said. “I hope this ends Barca Konami deal and Yamal is the next cover star of fc 26,” another added.

As jaw-dropping as his assist was, it isn’t the first time he’s done it before. The 17-year-old pulled off a similar assist back in September when Barcelona played Villarreal.

So, EA might finally have to give in to his request and make a change. Everyone knows he deserves it at this point.