EA FC 25 FC Pro live promo: Upgrades & all players leaked

EA FC 25 FC Pro live promo: Upgrades & all players leakedEA Sports
The FC Pro Live promo is returning in EA FC 25, bringing a new set of live cards to Ultimate Team that can be upgraded over time.
As we head towards the holidays, promos are still dropping in EA FC 25 almost every week. Following the release of Track Stars on November 15, leaks have revealed that the popular FC Pro Live event from last year’s game is making a comeback.
This campaign brings Ultimate Team and esports closer together than any other event, so here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 25 FC Pro Live.
When is FC Pro Live promo?
The FC Pro Live promo will arrive on Friday, November 22, 2024, according to reports from a variety of leakers. Track Stars, the current Ultimate Team event, is only expected to last for one week, so it will likely be replaced on this date at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.
FC Pro Live upgrades explained
Unlike other live cards that are tied to real-life football matches, every FC Pro Live player is tied to a professional esports player. Depending on how they perform in the FC Pro Open 25, the card’s stats will be upgraded.
Well-known leaker ‘FUT Sheriff’ was able to reveal the full upgrade path ahead of time, so check it out below:
|Criteria
|Upgrade
|Earn 3 points
|+1 overall rating
|Earn 6 points
|+1 skill moves/weak foot
|Earn 10 points
|+1 Role++
+1 alternate position
|Earn 16 points
|+1 overall rating
|Qualify for knockout round
|+1 overall
+1 role+
|Win FC Open
|+1 overall
+1 skill moves/weak foot
+1 PlayStyle+
The beauty of this event is that it gives you even more reasons to tune into EA FC esports than ever before. Not only will you get to see some of the world’s best players strutting their stuff, but you’ll actually benefit if they do well.
All EA FC 25 FC Pro Live players leaked
Although yet to be officially announced, the full team of FC Pro Live players has leaked ahead of time. In some cases, we also know which pro player they have been paired with, but we’re still waiting for others to be confirmed.
Check out all the cards and pro players we know about so far:
|Card
|Club
|Pro player
|Xavi Simmons
|RB Leipzig
|Anders Vejrgang
|Fabio Carvalho
|Brentford
|JAfonso
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|Borussia Dortmund
|StingrayJR
|Nathan Ake
|Manchester City
|Tekkz
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|TBC
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|TBC
|Exequiel Palacios
|Bayer Leverkusen
|TBC
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|TBC
|Sacha Boey
|Bayern Munich
|TBC
|Ramon Hendriks
|Stuttgart
|TBC
|Victor Osimhen
|Galatasaray
|TBC
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich Town
|TBC
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Besiktas
|TBC
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Toronto FC
|TBC
|Jerome Roussillon
|Union Berlin
|TBC
|Wout Weghorst
|Ajax
|TBC
|Emil Forsberg
|NY Red Bulls
|TBC
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|TBC
|Igor Silva
|FC Lorient
|TBC
|Sofyan Amrabat
|Fenerbahce
|TBC
|Federico Redondo
|Inter Miami
|TBC
|Hassan Tombakti
|Al-Hilal
|TBC
|Nawaf Al Abed
|Al-Riyadh
|TBC
|Stian Rode Gregorson
|Atalnta United
|TBC
It’s worth keeping in mind that this is all based on leaks and nothing has been officially confirmed yet. We’ll be sure to update this page with more details on the EA FC 25 FC Pro Live promo as soon as they’re announced.
