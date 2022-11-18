FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings revealed: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

With Qatar 2022 set to get underway soon, EA SPORTS have revealed the updated player ratings coming to FIFA 23 World Cup mode. Check out the FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings below.

World Cup season has well and truly arrived in FIFA 23. Players are being treated to a host of Ultimate Team content, such as the Path to Glory promo and special Icon cards, as well other themed modes.

FIFA 23 World Cup mode gives fans the opportunity to play through Qatar 2022 in a number of different ways, all with officially licensed squads, kits, and stadiums.

Now, with the tournament just around the corner, EA SPORTS have dropped the updated list of FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings.

FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

These updated FIFA 23 World Cup stats will take effect on Friday, November 18 at 6PM GMT, and will apply purely to Kick-Off or Tournament matches in the separate World Cup mode. Unfortunately, they won’t apply to Ultimate Team, which will keep the player ratings announced at the beginning of the year.

The new ratings are based on each player’s performance on the international stage rather than club football, and vary drastically from their usual stats. They will also be adjusted throughout the course of the World Cup depending on how they play in Qatar.

Check out the top 30 FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings below:

Player Nation Rating Lionel Messi Argentina 91 Karim Benzema France 91 Robert Lewandowski Poland 91 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 91 Kylian Mbappe France 91 Thibaut Courtois Belgium 91 Neymar Brazil 91 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 90 Manuel Neuer Germany 90 Virgil can Dijk Netherlands 90 Casemiro Brazil 90 Harry Kane England 90 Heung Min Son Korea Republic 89 Sadio Mane Senegal 89 Joshua Kimmich Germany 89 Alisson Becker Brazil 89 Luka Modric Croatia 89 Ederson Brazil 88 Marquinhos Brazil 88 Joao Cancelo Portugal 88 Ruben Dias Portugal 88 Frenkie de Jong Netherlands 88 Raheem Sterling England 88 Keylor Navas Costa Rica 87 Hugo Lloris France 87 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal 87 Leon Goretzka Germany 87 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 87 Lautaro Martinez Argentina 87 Memphis Demay Netherlands 87

They were the top-rated players in FIFA 23 World Cup mode ahead of the first game of Qatar 2022. Make sure to keep an eye on how the stats change once the action is underway, as the strongest teams now might be overtaken after a couple of refreshes.

