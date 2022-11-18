FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings revealed: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, more

With Qatar 2022 set to get underway soon, EA SPORTS have revealed the updated player ratings coming to FIFA 23 World Cup mode. Check out the FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings below.
World Cup season has well and truly arrived in FIFA 23. Players are being treated to a host of Ultimate Team content, such as the Path to Glory promo and special Icon cards, as well other themed modes.
FIFA 23 World Cup mode gives fans the opportunity to play through Qatar 2022 in a number of different ways, all with officially licensed squads, kits, and stadiums.
Now, with the tournament just around the corner, EA SPORTS have dropped the updated list of FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings.
FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings
These updated FIFA 23 World Cup stats will take effect on Friday, November 18 at 6PM GMT, and will apply purely to Kick-Off or Tournament matches in the separate World Cup mode. Unfortunately, they won’t apply to Ultimate Team, which will keep the player ratings announced at the beginning of the year.
The new ratings are based on each player’s performance on the international stage rather than club football, and vary drastically from their usual stats. They will also be adjusted throughout the course of the World Cup depending on how they play in Qatar.
Check out the top 30 FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings below:
|Player
|Nation
|Rating
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|91
|Karim Benzema
|France
|91
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|91
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|91
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|91
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|91
|Neymar
|Brazil
|91
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|90
|Manuel Neuer
|Germany
|90
|Virgil can Dijk
|Netherlands
|90
|Casemiro
|Brazil
|90
|Harry Kane
|England
|90
|Heung Min Son
|Korea Republic
|89
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|89
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|89
|Alisson Becker
|Brazil
|89
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|89
|Ederson
|Brazil
|88
|Marquinhos
|Brazil
|88
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|88
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|88
|Frenkie de Jong
|Netherlands
|88
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|88
|Keylor Navas
|Costa Rica
|87
|Hugo Lloris
|France
|87
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Senegal
|87
|Leon Goretzka
|Germany
|87
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|87
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|87
|Memphis Demay
|Netherlands
|87
They were the top-rated players in FIFA 23 World Cup mode ahead of the first game of Qatar 2022. Make sure to keep an eye on how the stats change once the action is underway, as the strongest teams now might be overtaken after a couple of refreshes.
