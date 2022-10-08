FIFA 23 Squad Battles Rewards: Ranks, rewards, times

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Squad Battles returns in FIFA 23 and the game mode has become an integral part of the Ultimate Team machine. Here’s our FIFA 23 Squad Battles rewards hub.

Understandably, FUT Champions and Division Rivals are the marquee modes for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. They offer the best rewards and the toughest competition.

However, Squad Battles can be a fierce war against the game’s testing AI — especially when you compete against Legendary and Ultimate difficulty. Achieving the mode’s top rewards can actually be fiendishly difficult, but your time and effort can easily be worth it.

It’s now very much competing against the addition of FUT Moments in FIFA 23, so let’s check out the FIFA 23 Squad Battles rewards.

FIFA 23 Squad Battles times

Players can claim their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad Battles rewards, every Sunday morning at 8:00 AM UTC. Simply log into Ultimate Team on your console, PC, or Web App and they will be waiting for you in the game.

After this, the new week begins and you’ve got another seven days to rack up as many Squad Battles points as you can to ascend the ranks and claim greater rewards. The more games you play at higher difficulties, the better your rewards will be.

FIFA 23 Squad Battles rewards for each rank

Here are the Squad Battles rewards for FIFA 23 at each rank, although if these change we’ll update this guide.

Rank 1-200 rewards

65,000 Coins

1x Rare Players Pack

2x Mega Pack

Elite One

26,000 Coins

2x Rare Players Pack

Elite Two

14,000 Coins

2x Rare Electrum Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

Elite Three

8,000 Coins

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

2x Rare Electrum Players Pack

Gold One

8,000 Coins

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold Two

6,000 Coins

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Three

5,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Silver One

4,000 Coins

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Silver Two

2,000 Coins

2x Premium Gold Pack

1x Gold Pack

Silver Three

1,000 Coins

1x Premium Gold Pack

1x Gold Pack

Bronze One

500 Coins

2x Gold Pack

Bronze Two

1× Gold Pack

Bronze Three

5,000 coins

1x Prime Mixed Players

1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

That concludes our guide to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad Battle Rewards. Remember, we’ll be updating this with new information as it comes through to provide you with an up-to-date overview of the game mode.

