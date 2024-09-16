EA FC 25 UT Champs qualification process, Finals & rewards

UT Champions has always been the most challenging game mode to find regular success in, but EA Sports decided to ramp up that intensity even more in EA FC 25.

Weekend League or Champions Finals, allows competitors to go against the game’s best talent to earn rewards in Ultimate Team. However, since its introduction, this mode has seen several significant changes.

At first, it challenged players to complete 40 matches in a 48-hour window over a weekend. Then, EA lowered that to 20 games, and now players will only have 15 chances to prove themselves in EA FC 25.

This switch comes after EA admitted that qualifying for the Champions Finals was too accessible in EA FC 24. So instead, EA FC 25 players will have to go through a more challenging mode that rewards higher-skilled users for performing better.

EA FC 25 Champs qualification process

EA SPORTS

Play-Offs qualification

EA did not reveal how players earn Play-Offs qualification in FC 25. In EA FC 24, players had to earn Champions Qualification Points to qualify for the UT Champs playoffs.

These could only be obtained by winning Division Rivals matches. Players needed 1,250 qualification points to be eligible.

Finals qualification

After earning enough qualification points, players must then win three out of the five Play-Offs qualifying matches to earn a chance at competing in the Weekend League Finals. It’s worth noting that in FC 24, players only needed to win four out of 10 games.

Since qualifying is more challenging than last year, players have 10 additional attempts each season to enter Play-Offs, bringing the total seasonal entries to 18.

Ranks

Here’s a look at the Play-Offs ranks.

Rank 1 : 15 wins (15 points)

: 15 wins (15 points) Rank 2 : 13 wins (13 points)

: 13 wins (13 points) Rank 3 : 11 wins (11 points)

: 11 wins (11 points) Rank 4 : 10 wins (10 points)

: 10 wins (10 points) Rank 5 : 9 wins (9 points)

: 9 wins (9 points) Rank 6 : 8 wins (8 points)

: 8 wins (8 points) Rank 7: 7 wins (7 points)

7 wins (7 points) Rank 8: 6 wins (6 points)

6 wins (6 points) Rank 9: 4 wins (4 points)

4 wins (4 points) Rank 10: 2 wins (2 points)

Play-Offs Rank 1 rewards

So far, EA has only revealed the Rank 1 Play-Offs rewards. We will provide an update when we know the rewards for other Ranks.

200,000 Ultimate Team Coins

Tradeable 85+ x10 Players Pack

Tradeable 84+ x10 Players Pack

Untradable Base Icon Pack

Untradable 89+ x2 Players Pack

Untradable 82+ x30 Players Pack

Three Tradeable TOTW x3 Players Pack

In addition, Season 1 features exclusive rewards for players who finish in the highest Champions Finals ranks.

Club Nickname: “Invincibles” (Rank 1 Exclusive)

Celebration: “Flex” (Ranks 1-3 Exclusive)

For more on EA FC 25, check out our guides on every player with 5-star skills and the best teams to start with in FC 25 Career mode.