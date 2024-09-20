Best formations in EA FC 25, FC IQ, custom tactics & player roles

Best formations in EA FC 25, FC IQ, custom tactics & player rolesEA SPORTS / Dexerto
EA FC 25 has arrived, and before you’re ready to take on Division Rivals or FUT Champs you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the best formation and that you’re tactics are up to scratch.
This time around, FC IQ has brought a massive overhaul to the way you set up your team, giving managers more control over their system than ever before. But the tradeoff is that there’s now a lot more to think about when setting up their tactics, and even the smallest detail can be the difference between a win or loss.
But don’t worry, we’ve put together the best formations in EA FC 25, along with the best tactics and Player Roles for each one.
Meta formation in FC 25
The best formation in EA FC 25 is 4-2-3-1 (Wide), especially in Ultimate Team where the setup really shines. This is because it offers the most flexibility in terms of attack and defense, allowing you to go forward in numbers while still protecting your backline.
When going forward, the CAM acts as the maestro of your attacks, so make sure you sign somebody with plenty of Passing and Dribbling stats. The wingers are also crucial, as they’ll be making runs in behind to both support and supply the lone striker.
The most important aspect of this formation, though, is the midfield. If you prefer to play cautiously, you can set both to ‘holding,’ but if you want to be a bit more expansive, you can encourage one of them to go forward and support the front players.
If you’re looking for a formation that doesn’t leave you lacking in any department, then 4-2-3-1 is the one for you.
Best tactics and player roles for all meta formations
4-2-3-1 (Wide)
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-2-3-1 (Wide)
- Build-Up Style: Counter
- Defensive Line: 45
With Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CDM: Deep Lying Playmaker / Roaming
- CDM: Holding / Defend
- LM: Inside Forward / Attack
- RM: Inside Forward / Attack
- CAM: Playmaker / Balanced
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Without Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CDM: Holding / Defend
- CDM: Holding / Defend
- LM: Winger / Balanced
- RM: Winger / Balanced
- CAM: Playmaker / Balanced
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
With this combination of tactics, your players will be very compact and disciplined while defending, making it much easier to get a foot in and win the ball. But then, once you do win it back, they spring into life and make darting runs in behind.
It’s then over to your midfielders to quickly get the ball into a dangerous area and pick out the right pass. So, make sure your roaming and attacking midfielders have enough vision to pull the strings for you.
4-4-2 (Flat)
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-4-2 (Flat)
- Build-Up Style: Counter
- Defensive Line: 40
With Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Balanced
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Balanced
- LM: Winger / Balanced
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CM: Holding / Defend
- RM: Winger / Balanced
- ST: Target Forward / Attack
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Without Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Balanced
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Balanced
- LM: Winger / Balanced
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CM: Holding / Defend
- RM: Winger / Balanced
- ST: Target Forward / Attack
- ST: False 9 / Build-Up
If you want to go back to basics, 4-4-2 is another strong formation in EA FC 25. Much like 4-2-3-1, it offers plenty of balance in all areas of the pitch, but the addition of a second striker does mean you’ll have to be pickier with who you play in each position.
You’ll need two industrious midfielders, one of which is happy to sit and mop up any counterattacks and another who can act as a box-to-box. Crucially, though, both will need to be comfortable on the ball, as losing possession as a midfield two, especially again a team that packs the middle of the pitch, could spell disaster.
When it comes to strikers, I’ve found that a big target man and a pacey runner are the perfect combination. The taller of the two can win any headers and provide an aerial threat, while their partner runs in behind and collects any knock-downs.
4-3-2-1
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-3-2-1
- Build-Up Style: Short Passing
- Defensive Line: 40
With Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CM: Holding / Defend
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CAM: Shadow Striker / Attack
- CAM: Shadow Striker / Attack
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Without Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CM: Holding / Defend
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CAM: Playmaker / Balanced
- CAM: Playmaker / Balanced
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
While many fans were disappointed to learn the 4-3-2-1 no longer featured three strikers, it’s still a meta formation in EA FC 25. The only key difference is that you have two CAMs replacing the two forwards, so choosing the right personnel is crucial.
Ideally, you want players who can act more as wingers or strikers in these positions, so if you can’t find a CAM with these characteristics, it’s best to choose a different starting formation and then change to this in the tactics menu.
The real strength of 4-3-2-1 is just how much it offers in attack. Having three forwards, as well as two midfielders who can make late runs into the box, can easily overload a defense and create scoring opportunities.
4-2-2-2
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-2-2-2
- Build-Up Style: Short Passing
- Defensive Line: 40
With Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CM: Deep-Lying Playmaker / Roaming
- CM: Holding / Defend
- CAM: Half Winger / Attack
- CAM: Half Winger / Attack
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Without Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CM: Holding / Defend
- CM: Holding / Defend
- CAM: Playermaker / Balanced
- CAM: Playermaker / Balanced
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
4-2-2-2 is a popular formation in Ultimate Team and it’s just as powerful as ever in EA FC 25, especially when paired with the Short Passing Build-Up Style. This should make it nice and easy to slice through the midfield and get the ball into your creative players.
Since wing play is extremely effective this year, its advised to set both CAMs as Half Wingers so they drift into the channels. From here, they’ll find plenty of space to pick out that killer pass into the two lingering strikers.
Of course, these are the best formations and tactics in EA FC 25 at launch, but the meta is always evolving as more updates and players discover tricks. We’ll be keeping this page updated with the ideal setups, so be sure to check back regularly for ideas on how to tweak your system.
In the meantime, there are plenty of promos planned for EA FC 25, including Total Rush which focuses on the new 5v5 mode in Ultimate Team.