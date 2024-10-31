EA FC 25 finally makes Division Rivals grind easier with long-awaited change

EA FC 25 players have been complaining about Division Rivals since launch, arguing that they’re forced to play too many matches per week if they want the best rewards. Now, with the start of Season 2, the devs have finally answered their calls.

This year, the devs made a host of changes to the core Ultimate Team modes. Squad Battles was made more rewarding than ever, while UT Champions was made tougher to qualify for in exchange for better pack and coin rewards.

Article continues after ad

With Season 2 underway, the devs have lowered the number of points you need from 45 to 35. This means you only need to rack up 12 wins, or 10 wins and six draws, to receive the most valuable rewards on a Thursday. The standard rewards are unchanged and still require 15 points.

Division Rivals was given an overhaul in FC 25. The many different reward options were removed and replaced by standard and upgraded rewards that contain a mix of coins, tradeable, and untradeable packs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most agreed that the prizes on offer were more enticing than EA FC 24, but it did come the tradeoff that you have to play many more matches to earn them. In fact, if you wanted the best rewards, you’d have to earn a total of 45 points (15 wins) every week, up from the seven required in the previous year.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This quickly caused problems, as it meant that players would have to find the time for a minimum of 10 games every single week at least, but a more realistic expectation was nearer 20, accounting for the losses you’re likely to suffer in the higher divisions.

Article continues after ad

So, this will come as a huge relief to those players who don’t have as many hours in a week to invest in Ultimate Team, but still want to keep their account ticking over. The previous format was a huge time commitment, especially when juggling Squad Battles and the Weekend League as well.

Article continues after ad

The rewards themselves have been left as they were before, so you don’t need to worry about receiving less valuable packs in exchange for the lower points tally.

Article continues after ad

All of this means you’ll have the same amount of coins and fodder players on hand to complete SBCs and upgrade your team, without having to grind for as many hours.