Knowing how the transfer market works is essential if players want to make the most profit in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

EA’s decision to make Division Rivals and FUT Champions more difficult in FC 25 directly impacted FC 25 Ultimate Team card prices. Instead of seven wins every week to get the best possible rewards like in previous titles, you now have to get 15 wins.

Meanwhile, players must win three out of five qualification matches to earn a spot in the Champions Finals, but it used only to be four wins out of ten games. And since FUT Champions is only 15 games instead of 20 like in FC 24, there is less margin for error.

Both game modes have better rewards to compensate for the increased difficulty. As a result, the Transfer Market tends to fluctuate based on when rewards are released.

EA SPORTS/DEXERTO

Best time to buy or sell players and open packs in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Based on the current market, we recommend selling cards on Thursday night and buying on Wednesday or Sunday.

Best time to open packs in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Opening packs depend on the current promo event. If you want a card from the ongoing promo, you can open packs right after getting rewards, but if you like the upcoming event better, you can wait until Friday.

Ultimate Team Transfer Market explained

Every Wednesday, there tends to be a market crash as players sell the teams they used in FUT Champs. Once Division Rivals rewards come out on Thursday, there is a market boom because every player gets more coins from rewards and wants the same meta players.

Prices drop again if a new promo event starts on Friday because previous meta cards fall out of contention when better options are introduced. The market rebounds on Saturday as late additions are made to FUT Champions squads, but prices bottom out on Sunday when Squad Battles Rewards come out.

As more promo events come out high, priced gold cards and other previous meta cards will plummet in value. So, if you want to make coins, sell them before it becomes too late.

Meanwhile, high-rated gold and inform cards will continue to rise in value as they are required for squad-building challenges, like the Max 87 Icon SBC.

That’s all there is to know about the Ultimate Team market in EA FC 25. Don’t forget to check the best midfielders in UT, as well as wingers, strikers, and goalkeepers.