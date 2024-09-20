Best players for RUSH in EA FC 25 under 79 OVR

Welcome to RUSH in EA FC 25 forces players to think outside the box and use Ultimate Team cards they usually wouldn’t consider

RUSH is a new 5v5 game mode in EA FC 25 with several variations. Kick Off features an offline version of RUSH, where you can take on your friends in couch co-op matches with any licensed team. Clubs also has a version of the mode where players can use their created pros.

In Ultimate Team, players can take on RUSH matches with random teammates or call on their friends to compete against other squads online. However, the FUT version of RUSH has specific restrictions for which cards you can use.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know about the first event.

Top 10 79 overall or under players in Welcome to RUSH

In Welcome to RUSH, players can only use 79 overall or lower cards. However, the real kicker is that all cards must also be untradeable. This means all eligible cards have to be first-owner and acquired from packs. If you are lucky enough to have any of these players, here are the best options.

Article continues after ad

Salma Paralluelo Weston McKennie Matheus Nunes Quinten Timber Hany Mukhtar Ryan Gravenberch Matheus Cunha Noah Okafor Lewis Ferguson Karim Adeyemi

Dexerto

Salma Paralluelo is the best option for this event because of her lightning-quick speed, solid Shooting attributes, and mix of four-star skills and weak foot. In addition, the Barcelona winger is currently eligible for an Evolution.

Article continues after ad

Weston McKennie is also an excellent option because of balanced stats in every area. None of his attributes will blow you away, but the ability to both attack and defend in Rush is essential.

And for those who want pure offensive output, Noah Okafor is tall, powerful, and can score at will.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best starter squads and how to check your record.