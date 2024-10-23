How to complete EA FC 25 Max 88 Hero SBC: Best players & worst players

How to complete EA FC 25 Max 88 Hero SBC: Best players & worst playersEA Sports
A new Hero SBC has dropped in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, this time offering a footballing great anywhere up to 88-rated, but who are the best players up for grabs?
There’s no shortage of high-rated cards and promo players to build out your EA FC 25 squad with, and more are arriving all the time. But if you want to take your team to the next level, you’ll need to start looking at Icons or Heroes.
Luckily, the devs often release Squad Building Challenges to earn one of these legends. Hot on the heels of the Max 87 Icon, a Max 88 Hero SBC has now dropped, so here’s how to complete it.
Max 88 Hero SBC requirements and cost
There are three squads required for the Max 88 Hero Upgrade SBC, which should set you back 162,000 coins if you need to build them all from scratch. You might be able to save yourself some coins if you’ve saved up plenty of fodder, but if not, here are the cheapest solutions for each:
84 Rated
- Squad Rating: 84
- Cost: 30,500
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack
Solution
- En-Nesyri (83 OVR)
- Torreira (83 OVR)
- Icardi (83 OVR)
- Dzeko (82 OVR)
- Martinez (87 OVR)
- Little (86 OVR)
- Tadic (83 OVR)
- Romagnoli (83 OVR)
- Kostic (82 OVR)
- Fishlock (83 OVR)
- Damaris Egurrola (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: 85
- TOTW Players: Min 1
- Cost: 52,150
- Reward: Gold Pack
Solution
- Stones (85 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Palacios (84 OVR)
- De Ligt (84 OVR)
- Dovbyk (84 OVR)
- Dani Olmo (84 OVR)
- Kimmich (86 OVR)
- Mateo (85 OVR)
- Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- Shaw (87 OVR IF)
- Koke (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: 86
- 87 and higher overall players: Min 1
- Cost: 79,300
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
Solution
- Acerbi (84 OVR)
- Popp (87 OVR)
- Grimaldo (86 OVR)
- Bruno Guimaraes (85 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- De Paul (84 OVR)
- Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- De Ligt (84 OVR)
- Saka (87 OVR)
- Pajor (87 OVR)
- Thuram (83 OVR)
Best and worst Heroes up to 88-rated
There are 65 different Heroes that could appear in the Max 88 Hero SBC, with the very best cards like David Ginola excluded by their rating. That being said, there are still plenty of top-tier legends included in the mix that could elevate your squad.
However, it wouldn’t be an EA FC 25 SBC without an element of risk, and there are also some duds in there that you’ll be hoping to avoid. Here are the best and worst players available:
Best
- Antonio Di Natale
- Eden Hazard
- Yaya Toure
- Ramires
- Marek Hamisk
- Jaap Stam
- Paulo Futre
- Jay-Jay Okocha
- Wesley Sneijder
- Claudio Marchisio
- Roberto da Silva
- Blaise Matuidi
Worst
- Lars Ricken
- Nwankwo Kano
- Tim Cahill
- Clint Dempsey
- Mohammed Noor
- Jorge Campos
- Jari Litmanen
- Peter Crouch
- Dimitar Berbatov
- Diego Milito
- Aleksandr Mostovoi
- Dirk Kuyt
- Mario Gomez
- Rui Costa
Is the Hero SBC worth it?
Overall, the Max 88 Hero SBC probably isn’t worth it if you’re investing all of your coins into it. Prior to the challenge’s release, 26 of the available players were worth under 100k, and only 29 were selling for more than 200k.
When you take into account how much it costs to complete the SBC, the chances of you getting someone worth more than you put in are fairly low.
That being said, if you’ve got plenty of high-rated fodder in your club already and can complete it by spending very few coins, the potential reward is great. I’d recommend only committing to it if you can submit all three squads for less than 50,000 coins.
This isn’t the last chance that you’ll get to earn high-rated cards though, as both the Trailblazers and Ultimate Dynasties promos are on the horizon.