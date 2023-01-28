FIFA 23 Future Stars Promo: Leaks, predictions, swap tokens & more

The latest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo has leaked, with fans of EA Sports’ title now able to get excited for Future Stars cards, which guarantee epic cards for some of football’s brightest young players.

FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team sees promos released across the year, bringing a variety of boosted cards to the game based on real-life events.

We’ve recently seen the 2022 Team of the Year drop in game and we now know what to expect next. According to leaks, it will be the Future Stars promo, which brings boosted cards for some of the most talented youngsters in world football.

It’s featured in past FIFA iterations and looks set to return this year as well. Here’s everything we know so far.

Right now, no. However, we expect it to go live in-game very soon. Promos that are leaked tend to drop shortly after they are discovered in game files.

With that in mind, it seems likely we’ll get the Future Stars promo on or around Friday 3 February. That’s just after the Team of the Year promo wraps up.

FIFA 23 Future Stars explained

The Future Stars promos bring boosted cards for young and promising footballers. They’re based on the player that individual could become. In other words, they’re based on the potential of players currently aged 23 and under.

In past seasons we’ve seen stars like Jude Bellingham and Pedri get truly epic cards, and FIFA 23’s is set to be the same.

It’s also a promo set to make use of Swaps Tokens, which have become increasingly common as part of FUT events. That means players will earn tokens by completing SBCs ticking off objectives and playing matches.

FIFA 23 Future Stars predictions

As mentioned, players have to be aged 23 or below. Those that meet the age requirements but are already excelling at the highest level, like Jude Bellingham, won’t be involved.

As a result, here are our predictions. We’ll admit they’re worth taking with a pinch of salt until EA confirm the players or they’re leaked ahead of time.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

Rasmus Højlund (Atalanta)

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Malo Gusto (OL)

Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

Wilfried Singo (Torino)

Maarten Vandevoort (Club Brugge)

We’ll only know which players are set for upgrades when the promo gets underway. This page will be updated as and when more information is available.