FIFA 23 Team of the Year leaked: Messi, Mbappe & Benzema named

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year has been leaked, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema among the list to receive TOTY cards.

Team of the Year is one of the biggest promos on the Ultimate Team calendar each year, giving fans around the world a chance to vote for their best XI. Nominees are broken into groups, from goalkeepers to different types of outfield player (defender, attacker, midfielder).

Some predictable inclusions have been named in a leaked list, as World Cup winner Messi and Champions League winner Karim Benzema are ranked among the elite.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

FIFA 23 TOTY leaked

If you have been waiting to see which 11 players were voted into the Team of the Year, well, you don’t need to wait any longer.

The full list was revealed early by DonkTrading on Twitter, featuring the following footballers:

Benzema

Mbappe

Messi

Bellingham

Modric

De Bruyne

Eder Militao

Hernandez

Van Dijk

Hakimi

Courtois

At the time of writing, just a list of names has been leaked and there is no mention of how the ratings will stack up.

Significant upgrades will be dished out to the TOTY players, though, so it’s definitely one to watch.

EA is yet to confirm the list, at the time of wring, so while Donk is usually a reliable source we would encourage you to take it with a pink of salt until it’s given the green light.

If the list looks like the leak suggests, there will still be one spot to fill as FIFA 23 players get the chance to vote on their 12th Man.