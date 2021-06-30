FIFA 22 FUT Champions Weekend League rewards, ranks & tips

FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team Weekend League is the game’s most competitive mode, and it has plenty of incredible rewards up for grabs, including coins, player picks, FUT, and more. Here’s a list of all of them all.

FUT Champs is a weekly tournament that is simple enough to qualify for. All you need to enter is 2,000 FUT Champs Coins, which can be earned by winning games in Division Rivals. Alternatively, you can re-enter the tournament the following week for free if you reach Gold 3 (win 14-16 games) or higher.

However, doing well in the tournament is much harder. It’s the most cut-throat competitive experience in FIFA 22 for a reason. The cream of the crop in the competitive FIFA world all come together to have a chance at unlocking some incredible rewards.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at what those rewards are and how many wins you’ll need to unlock them. But before we jump in, it’s important to know when the rewards release during the week, and what player picks are.

When do FUT Champs rewards release in FIFA 22?

FUT Champs rewards are issued at a fixed time every week, which falls on Thursdays at 9 AM BST (UK time).

However, the Weekend League only takes place on the weekends, as the name suggests. It starts on Fridays and ends on Sundays, which means there’s a bit of downtime before the rewards are handed out.

FUT Champs Player Picks

Another important thing to get your head around is FUT Champs Player Picks.

Essentially, it’s a reward system that lets you pick one player from a selection of players and keep them in your squad as an untradeable item. You’ll see them featured heavily throughout the rewards list.

FUT Champs Rewards FIFA 22: Weekend League Ranks & Prizes

Bronze 3 (1 Win)

1,000 coins

2 Gold Packs

250 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 2 (2-3 Wins)

3,000 coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

500 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 1 (4-5 Wins)

7,500 coins

1 Premium Gold Players Pack

500 FUT Champions Points

Silver 3 (6-7 Wins)

10,000 coins

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

1 Premium Gold Players Pack

1,000 FUT Champions Points

1 Player Pick (Max 88) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 2 (8-10 Wins)

15,000 coins

1 Rare Gold Pack

1 Mega Pack

1,000 FUT Champions Points

1 Player Pick (Max 88 OVR) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 1 (11-13 Wins)

20,000 coins

1 Mega Pack

1 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack

1,500 FUT Champions Points

1 Player Pick (1 of 3 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 3 (14-16 Wins)

30,000 coins

2 Mega Packs

1 Rare Players Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

2 Player Picks (1 of 3 Players)

Gold 2 (17-19 Wins)

45,000 coins

1 Rare Gold Pack

2 Rare Mega Packs

2,000 FUT Champions Points

2 Player Picks (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 1 (20-22 Wins)

50,000 coins

2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

2,000 FUT Champions Points

2 Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Elite 3 (23-24 Wins)

70,000 coins

1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1 Premium TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

3 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 2 (25-26 Wins)

100,000 coins

1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1 Premium TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

3 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 1 (27-28 Wins)

125,000 coins

2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

2 Premium TOTW Packs

2,000 FUT Champions Points

3 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Top 100-76

125,000 coins

2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

1 Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

4 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Top 75-51

125,000 coins

3 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

1 Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

4 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Top 50-26

150,000 coins

3 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

1 Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Top 25-11

150,000 coins

4 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

1 Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Top 10-2

200,000 coins

4 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

1 Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

Top 1

250,000 coins

4 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

1 Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5 Player Picks (1 of 5 Players)

These rewards are predictions based on what we’ve seen in previous FIFA titles.

However, once they’re confirmed closer to FIFA 22’s release date, we will update this article with new information.