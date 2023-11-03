How do Pro Clubs Playoffs work in EA FC 24: Tournament explained

For those preparing for a playoff run, here’s an overview of how Pro Clubs Playoffs work in EA FC 24.

At the end of every season in Pro Clubs, the playoffs will take place in EA Sports FC 24. Here, those who are in a Club will have to face against other teams in order to move up the leaderboards.

But how exactly does the Pro Clubs Playoff tournament work?

Here’s a look at how Pro Clubs Playoffs work in EA FC 24.

A look at the EA FC 24 Playoff format

First off, let’s go over when the Pro Clubs Playoffs start. Playoffs start one week before the end of every season at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET.

Once playoffs begin, each Club will be locked into pools based on what division that unit is in. From there, Pro Clubs will have to play a set number of games (10) in order to finish out the playoffs, where wins and goal differential will matter the most.

There are no draws in playoff action. Per EA, matches that are tied will go to extra time, and then followed by penalties should any be necessary.

Those teams that win more games will be able to progress higher in the leaderboards.

We should note that the EA FC 24 team stated that after a Club has finished its Playoff games, it can continue to play League matches in order to improve its Reputation and Skill Rating. However, it will not be able to make progress towards a promotion.

What are the Pro Clubs Playoff rewards?

Individuals who play in at least one Playoff match will be able to acquire VOLTA Coins. The amount awarded will depend on what Club Ranking and Division is for that respective team.

Additionally, teams that finish in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze tier will be able to receive a trophy from that respective Season.

