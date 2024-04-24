GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24 TOTS: Release dates, leaked players, more

Chris Studley
Mo Salah EA FC 24EA Sports

The EA FC 24 TOTS will recognize the game’s best from the past year, and award them with some pretty powerful cards in Football Ultimate Team.

With the 2023-24 campaign nearing an end, it’s time to celebrate the past season with the Team of the Season.

It was a tradition for EA Sports to release special Team of the Season cards in the FIFA franchise and that will continue in EA FC 24. So, what’s on tap for the marquee event?

Here’s an overview of what we know so far about the Team of the Season.

When will EA FC 24 TOTS be released?

The Team of the Season (TOTS) promo will officially kick off on April 26, 2024, as confirmed by EA Sports. However, be mindful that the TOTS promo will take place over six weeks.

Once TOTS Live ends on April 26, here’s a look at the schedule for the promo:

  • April 26: Premier League, BWSL
  • April 26-May 31: Mixed Leagues
  • May 3: Bundesliga, Frauen Bundesliga
  • May 10: Ligue 1, D1 Arkema
  • May 17: LaLiga, Liga F
  • May 24: Serie A, NWSL
  • May 31: Ultimate

As noted in the above timeline, both the major men’s and women’s leagues will be featured in the Team of the Season.

Leaked cards

Thanks to notable leakers @FutSheriff and @fifa_romania on Twitter/X, several of the notable cards that are set to be released during the TOTS promo have been leaked out.

Among the players set to receive cards during the event are Rodri, Christopher Nkunku, Heung-Min Son, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Virgil van Dijk are set to receive cards.

The TOTS event will reportedly come with traditional cards, as well as special Moments items.

We should note that fans were able to vote for the Bundesliga Team of the Season cards at one point. That, however, has ended.

Rewards changes

The TOTS promo in EA FC 24 will also bring reward changes to FUT Champions, Squad Battles, and Rivals.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Champions and Squad Battles, plus the TOTS-themed rewards that will be added to Rivals for Divisions 4 or higher.

FUT Champions

Men’s TOTSWomen’s TOTSMixedTOTS WeekChampions Start DateRewards Available
Live TOTSLive TOTSLive TOTS104/1904/19
Premier LeagueBWSLMixed TOTS #1204/2604/26
BundesligaFrauen BundesligaMixed TOTS #1305/0305/03
LaLigaLiga FMixed TOTS #2405/1005/10
Ligue 1D1FMixed TOTS #3505/1705/17
Serie ANWSLMixed TOTS #4605/2405/24
Ultimate MenUltimate WomenMixed TOTS #5, Ultimate TOTS Mixed705/3105/31

Squad Battles

Men’s TOTSWomen’s TOTSMixedTOTS WeekChampions Start DateRewards Available
Live TOTSLive TOTSLive TOTS104/2104/28
Premier LeagueBWSLMixed TOTS #1204/2805/05
BundesligaFrauen BundesligaMixed TOTS #1305/0505/12
LaLigaLiga FMixed TOTS #2405/1205/19
Ligue 1D1FMixed TOTS #3505/1905/26
Serie ANWSLMixed TOTS #4605/2606/02
Ultimate MenUltimate WomenMixed TOTS #5, Ultimate TOTS Mixed706/0206/02

Rivals

  • Elite: TOTS Red Pick (1 of 5)
  • Division 1: TOTS Red Pick (1 of 4)
  • Division 2: TOTS Red Pick (1 of 3)
  • Division 3: TOTS Red Guarantee
  • Division 4: Max 90 TOTS Red Guarantee.

Rivals reward updates will take place on April 25.

This article will be updated as the promo rolls on.

