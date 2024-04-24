EA FC 24 TOTS: Release dates, leaked players, more

The EA FC 24 TOTS will recognize the game’s best from the past year, and award them with some pretty powerful cards in Football Ultimate Team.

With the 2023-24 campaign nearing an end, it’s time to celebrate the past season with the Team of the Season.

It was a tradition for EA Sports to release special Team of the Season cards in the FIFA franchise and that will continue in EA FC 24. So, what’s on tap for the marquee event?

Here’s an overview of what we know so far about the Team of the Season.

When will EA FC 24 TOTS be released?

The Team of the Season (TOTS) promo will officially kick off on April 26, 2024, as confirmed by EA Sports. However, be mindful that the TOTS promo will take place over six weeks.

Article continues after ad

Once TOTS Live ends on April 26, here’s a look at the schedule for the promo:

April 26 : Premier League, BWSL

: Premier League, BWSL April 26-May 31 : Mixed Leagues

: Mixed Leagues May 3 : Bundesliga, Frauen Bundesliga

: Bundesliga, Frauen Bundesliga May 10 : Ligue 1, D1 Arkema

: Ligue 1, D1 Arkema May 17 : LaLiga, Liga F

: LaLiga, Liga F May 24 : Serie A, NWSL

: Serie A, NWSL May 31: Ultimate

As noted in the above timeline, both the major men’s and women’s leagues will be featured in the Team of the Season.

Article continues after ad

Leaked cards

Thanks to notable leakers @FutSheriff and @fifa_romania on Twitter/X, several of the notable cards that are set to be released during the TOTS promo have been leaked out.

Among the players set to receive cards during the event are Rodri, Christopher Nkunku, Heung-Min Son, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Virgil van Dijk are set to receive cards.

The TOTS event will reportedly come with traditional cards, as well as special Moments items.

Article continues after ad

We should note that fans were able to vote for the Bundesliga Team of the Season cards at one point. That, however, has ended.

Rewards changes

The TOTS promo in EA FC 24 will also bring reward changes to FUT Champions, Squad Battles, and Rivals.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Champions and Squad Battles, plus the TOTS-themed rewards that will be added to Rivals for Divisions 4 or higher.

FUT Champions

Men’s TOTS Women’s TOTS Mixed TOTS Week Champions Start Date Rewards Available Live TOTS Live TOTS Live TOTS 1 04/19 04/19 Premier League BWSL Mixed TOTS #1 2 04/26 04/26 Bundesliga Frauen Bundesliga Mixed TOTS #1 3 05/03 05/03 LaLiga Liga F Mixed TOTS #2 4 05/10 05/10 Ligue 1 D1F Mixed TOTS #3 5 05/17 05/17 Serie A NWSL Mixed TOTS #4 6 05/24 05/24 Ultimate Men Ultimate Women Mixed TOTS #5, Ultimate TOTS Mixed 7 05/31 05/31

Squad Battles

Men’s TOTS Women’s TOTS Mixed TOTS Week Champions Start Date Rewards Available Live TOTS Live TOTS Live TOTS 1 04/21 04/28 Premier League BWSL Mixed TOTS #1 2 04/28 05/05 Bundesliga Frauen Bundesliga Mixed TOTS #1 3 05/05 05/12 LaLiga Liga F Mixed TOTS #2 4 05/12 05/19 Ligue 1 D1F Mixed TOTS #3 5 05/19 05/26 Serie A NWSL Mixed TOTS #4 6 05/26 06/02 Ultimate Men Ultimate Women Mixed TOTS #5, Ultimate TOTS Mixed 7 06/02 06/02

Rivals

Elite : TOTS Red Pick (1 of 5)

: TOTS Red Pick (1 of 5) Division 1 : TOTS Red Pick (1 of 4)

: TOTS Red Pick (1 of 4) Division 2 : TOTS Red Pick (1 of 3)

: TOTS Red Pick (1 of 3) Division 3 : TOTS Red Guarantee

: TOTS Red Guarantee Division 4: Max 90 TOTS Red Guarantee.

Rivals reward updates will take place on April 25.

Article continues after ad

This article will be updated as the promo rolls on.