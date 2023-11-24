EA FC 24: How to complete Thunderstruck Ruben Loftus-Cheek Objectives challenge

Here’s an overview of how to complete the Black Friday Thunderstruck Ruben Loftus-Cheek Objectives in EA FC 24, including the requirements and tips.

On November 24, EA Sports released a fresh set of Objectives for EA FC 24, one that revolves around the new Black Friday Thunderstruck promo.

The reward for these Objectives is an 86 OVR card of AC Milan CM Ruben Loftus-Cheek, one that’s eligible for an upgrade should his club perform well over the coming weeks.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at how to complete the Loftus-Check Objectives.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players must achieve in order to complete the Black Friday Thunderstruck Ruben Loftus-Cheek Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Article continues after ad

Here are the four Objectives:

Serie A Finisher : Score 10 goals using a player from the Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score 10 goals using a player from the Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Space Creator : Assist three goals with Through Balls using an English player in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Assist three goals with Through Balls using an English player in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Perfect Passer : Score and assist in three separate matches using players with min. 80 PAS in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack)

: Score and assist in three separate matches using players with min. 80 PAS in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack) Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Serie A players in your Starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP 83+ x2 Rated Rare Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips for EA FC 24 Ruben Loftus-Cheek Objectives Challenge

First, it’ll be much easier to complete this Objectives challenge in Squad Battles, given that it’s a single-player mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Second, it’s always important to target players that can check at least boxes. However, the issue here is that there aren’t any English players with min. 80 PAS that play in the Serie A as of this writing, aside from the Thunderstruck Loftus-Cheek.

What one can do, however, is mix the team with English players who can pass well to accomplish the ‘Space Creator’ Objective, as well as Serie A players. James Maddison, Phil Foden, and Mason Mount are all cheap and have at least 80 Passing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, there are quite a few cheap options for those looking for Serie A players with min. 80 PAS. Filip Kostic, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paulo Dybala, and Domenico Berardi all have base items that cost around 10,000 Coins or less and will meet those requirements.

This Objectives challenge will be available until December 1 at 6 PM GMT.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players | EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?

Article continues after ad