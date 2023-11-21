EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Black Friday promo: Start date, packs, more

EA SPORTS FC will be celebrating Black Friday in Ultimate Team with the Thunderstruck promo. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Black Friday may have started off as a North American day of sales and savings, but it’s spread across the globe in the past few years. Now, pretty much every country takes part in their own way.

It has, also, naturally spread into the gaming scene too – and into EA SPORTS’ realm. Over the past few years in Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS have used Black Friday and the days leading up to it to start slashing prices and selling some new packs.

If you feared that it might not be returning in EA SPORTS FC, well, you need not worry anymore. Here’s everything we know about its return.

EA FC 24 Black Friday: When does Thunderstruck promo begin?

That’s right, the Black Friday promo will be returning to EA SPORTS FC this week under the name of Thunderstruck.

A number of leakers, including FUT Sheriff and FUT Scoreboard, have started dropping details about the price-slashing promo.

With the bulk of the promo revolving around Black Friday, that’s when we can expect it to start. So, that means it’ll get underway come Friday, November 24. Though, it’s likely to begin at the start of the day rather than the usual 6 pm start time.

EA FC 24 Black Friday packs & lightning rounds

As mentioned, with it being a Black Friday celebration, you can expect to find a whole host of things going on in the Ultimate Team store.

A number of leakers have reported that there will be Lightning Rounds for packs, which includes a limited number of packs being released, likely discounts, and probably some new bundles as well.

These should include new players, however, given that the leakers have managed to release some new card art.

On top of that, there will also be “hourly SBCs” for players to complete. However, the rewards of those are unknown just yet. Though, we’d guess that they’ll likely be packs too rather than new players.

Once we know more, we’ll be sure to update this article. So, be sure to check back before Black Friday gets underway.