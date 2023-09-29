How to do a through pass in EA FC 24

Here’s how football fans on the virtual pitch can pull off the through pass in EA Sports FC 24, a tactic that can help get the ball to streaking attackers.

EA FC 24 will need to be mindful that there are a number of ways to create offense out on the pitch. One of those is by way of a through pass.

But, how can one pull off a through pass in EA Sports FC 24?

Here’s how to complete a through pass in EA FC 24, including the controls and the technique of this mechanic.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS

Through pass controls in EA FC 24

To perform a through pass in EA FC 24, one will need to hit either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation).

Article continues after ad

Essentially, a through pass is a long pass that’s used to get the ball deep behind defenders and hit a player, like an attacker, in order to create a scoring chance.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

To use the through pass successfully, hit Y/Triangle with an attacker that’s onside but in a position to get between a couple of defenders. This will enable the through pass and thread the ball through the gap, in order to get the ball to the attacking teammate.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to master the through pass and how to assist with it in FC 24. Some Objectives challenges in FUT — like the RTTK Gio Reyna that went live in late September, for example — require assists with through balls.

Article continues after ad

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players