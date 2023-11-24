EA FC 24: How to complete Thunderstruck ICON Kenny Daglish SBC – Solution & cost

As part of the Black Friday festivities, EA dropped an ICON Thunderstruck Kenny Daglish SBC. Here is everything you need to know about adding the legend to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Black Friday weekend is always exciting for Ultimate Team fans, and the devs pulled out all of the stops for EA FC 24. Headlining this year’s event is the Thunderstruck Promo, which features players eligible for in-game upgrades based on real-world performances in their club’s domestic league matches.

For the current players, it’s easy to distinguish a corresponding club, but ICONS earn upgrades based on the club they played at for the longest. For example, Ronaldinho can earn upgrades based on how Barcelona performs in its next few matches.

On the other hand, Kenny Daglish has his upgrades dependent on how Liverpool fares against Man City over the weekend and in the two matches after. Let’s jump right into what players need to do.

SBC Requirements

13 teams need to be completed to complete the Thunderstruck ICON Kenny Daglish SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for all 13 segments. For any duplicate SBC, we will indicate how many you must finish with that combination. It’s also important to note that Born Legend and Rising Star require bronze and silver squads, so there is no need to share solutions for those challenges.

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Exactly 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

The Reds

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Leagues Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Top-notch

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

87-Rated Squad (x2)

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

88-Rated Squad (x3)

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

89-Rated Squad (x2)

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Thunderstruck Kenny Daglish SBC in EA FC 24:

On a Loan

Oyarzabal (83 OVR)

Sancho (82 OVR)

Jakobsson (82 OVR)

Rodriguez (82 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Morroni (82 OVR)

Otamendi (82 OVR)

Hernandez (84 OVR)

Hatch (82 OVR)

Bixby (84 OVR)

William Carvalho (81 OVR)

The Reds

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Kroos (86 OVR)

Schmidt (83 OVR)

Muller (84 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Hegering (83 OVR)

Vlahovic (83 OVR)

Bright (85 OVR)

Little (86 OVR)

IF Giroud (84 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

League Legend

Mateo (84 OVR)

Kinsbury (84 OVR)

Gabriel (84 OVR)

Lobotka (84 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Smalling (84 OVR)

IF Giroud (84 OVR)

Modric (87 OVR)

Top-notch

Kostic (83 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Ederson (88 OVR)

IF Giroud (84 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Bonucci (88 OVR)

Borja Iglesias (83 OVR)

87-Rated Squad (x2)

Laporte (85 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Bixby (84 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Stones (85 OVR)

Bonucci (88 OVR)

Hernandez (84 OVR)

Smith (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad (x3)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Osimhen (88 OVR)

Rolfo (87 OVR)

Smith (88 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Bonucci (88 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Bronze (87 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

89-Rated Squad (x2)

Modric (87 OVR)

Bronze (87 OVR)

Kane (90 OVR)

Messi (90 OVR)

Benzema (90 OVR)

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Donnarumma (87 OVR)

Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

Courtois (90 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 2,000,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Kenny Daglish SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 23, 2023.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

