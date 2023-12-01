EA FC 24: How to complete Radioactive Eric Bailly Objectives challenge

Here’s an overview of how EA FC 24 players can complete the Radioactive Eric Bailly Objectives challenge in Football Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Radioactive promo kicked off on December 1, one that included new cards that come with boosted Chemistry links.

A new Objectives challenge also went live, one that features Besiktas CB Eric Bailly as the featured reward. FUT players now have a limited opportunity to earn an 85 OVR card of Bailly.

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can unlock the Radioactive Eric Bailly card.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players must achieve to complete the Radioactive Eric Bailly Objectives challenge. FC 24 players have to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Goal Finisher : Score seven goals using a player from the Super Lig in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score seven goals using a player from the Super Lig in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Assist 5 : Assist five goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Powerful Presence : Play four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while conceding no more than two goals (rewards are 500 XP and 82+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack)

: Play four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while conceding no more than two goals (rewards are 500 XP and 82+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack) Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. one Super Lig player in your Starting 11 (reward is 83+ x2 Rated Rare Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips for EA FC 24 Eric Bailly Objectives Challenge

Like with virtually all Objectives challenge, Squad Battles is best for completing the Radioactive Eric Bailly Objectives in EA FC 24. Unless, one has the necessary Super Lig player or players to get this done.

Now, it is required to use at least one Super Lig player in order to get this challenge done. What one can do is look for a cost-effective attacker or attackers from the Super Lig, in order to increase scoring opportunities with the required players.

Base versions of Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, Dries Mertens, and Wilfried Zaha fit for this challenge.

This Objectives challenge will be available until December 8 at 6 PM GMT.

